UFC announces official date for strawweight clash between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill

MMAjunkie.com has confirmed that UFC women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson is set to take on Angela Hill at a UFC Fight Night event on August 22 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michelle Waterson will be heading into the fight on the back of two straight decision losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk respectively, but she remains one of the best fighters in the women’s strawweight division and on her day, "Karate Hottie" can light her opponents up in no time.

Michelle Waterson is 5-4 overall in the UFC with wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Felice Herrig, Cortney Casey, Paige VanZant, and Angela Magana and was the former Invicta FC women’s atomweight champion before joining the UFC in 2015.

Of late, Angela Hill has emerged as a serious contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division. The 33-year-old American is 7-8 in the UFC. In her most recent fight, Hill dropped a controversial split decision to Claudia Gadelha in a fight many thought she had won. Prior to the clash against Gadelha, Hill won three straight fights over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers, and Ariane Carnelossi respectively. Hill is a former Invicta FC women’s strawweight champion.

Michelle Waterson holds a slight edge in the bout thanks to her experience against top level opponents inside the Octagon but Angela Hill is bound to give her a tough time inside the cage. Hill has made many improvements to her game over the last few years and it would be foolish to count her out of the contest. This one promises to be a cracker of a contest.