"UFC doesn't have ba**s to put me against him" - Renato Moicano unleashes expletive-laden rant on Paddy Pimblett while commentating at CFFC

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano called out fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett to a fight while at a Cage Fury Fighting Championships event

Moicano was present alongside MMA reporter John Morgan for the CFFC event when he went on a rant calling out Pimblett to a fight. He insinuated that the UFC would not risk Pimblett's unbeaten record in the octagon and his stardom with a potentially difficult matchup against the ranked Brazilian:

“Give me the microphone right now because I have something to say. Hey Paddy Pimblett, you are f*****g b***h. I will beat your f*****g **s. I am sorry for cursing on national TV but this guy sucks. And let me tell you something, UFC doesn’t have the ba**s to put me against him."

Moicano also mentioned No.7-ranked Beneil Dariush's recent comments about the skill discrepancy between the two. Moicano stated that he wants to take on Dariush in Brazil if he can't secure a fight against Pimblett:

"Somebody just text me, Beneil Dariush is say he’s better than me in every aspect of the game. There is only [one] way to prove, if UFC doesn’t have the ba**s to put me against Paddy Pimblett, Beneil Dariush prove yourself on [in] Brazil against the ‘Money Man’ Moicano.”

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Renato Moicano initially challenged Paddy Pimblett to fight Drew Dober

Renato Moicano had initially pitted Paddy Pimblett against his most recent opponent, Drew Dober.

Moicano took on Dober in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov. The Brazilian trumped his opponent via unanimous decision after three rounds. The two shared a respectful moment after their battle, and Moicano extended his admiration for the No.15-ranked fighter.

He posted on X that Dober would be a good matchup for Pimblett:

"I want to see Drew Dober fighting paddy pimblett next… let’s see how tough is this kid…."

Check out Renato Moicano's post below:

However, Pimblett hit right back with a scathing reply, claiming he could take care of Moicano with greater ease. 'The Baddy' wrote on his Instagram stories:

"WHY WOULD I FIGHT DOBER WHEN I COULD SMOKE U MUCH EASIER? @RENATO_MOICANO_UFC"

Check out a screenshot of Paddy Pimblett's Instagram story below on X:

