UFC Baku: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr: Live round-by-round updates

This weekend, in the main event of UFC Baku live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill will lock horns with former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

Hill is on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered knockout losses to Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka back to back. Meanwhile, Rountree Jr.'s five-fight win streak was snapped at UFC 307, when he lost to 'Poatan' by round four TKO.

This fight is a crucial one for both, and 'The War Horse' has implied that he intends to put in an impressive performance that will earn him a title shot again.

On the other hand, Hill would look to return to winning ways to get back into title contention, as this showdown could have serious title implications. The winner could be next in line to challenge champion Magomed Ankalaev or fight the winner of the potential Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch expected to happen later this year.

UFC Baku coverage begins on Saturday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The main card kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

