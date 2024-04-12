UFC bantamweight shares three-word reaction mocking Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway's back-and-forth

A UFC bantamweight contender recently dropped a three-word reaction to the back-and-forth between Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway ahead of the UFC 300 event.

For context, Holloway recently slammed Makhachev for not fighting Justin Gaethje in February and for competing only when convenient. Holloway also compared Makhachev to Alexander Volkanovski, lauding the Australian's willingness to make quick turnarounds despite suffering knockout losses. 'The Great' fought Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February after losing to Makhachev at UFC 294 last October.

The UFC lightweight champion wasn't pleased to hear Holloway's comments and clapped back by pointing out that he's been more active than the Hawaii native over the past two years. He said:

"For the record: Since 2021, I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin [Gaethje] just 4. Do your homework before trash-talking about your champ."

Holloway responded to Makhachev's comments by clarifying:

"Never said you weren't active. I simply said you should have taken the Feb. fight if you wanted to keep busy. Don't just read headlines champ."

After @espnmma uploaded their statements in a post on Instagram, former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera took to the comments section to express his reaction. He wrote:

"Champ got emotional."

Check out Marlon Vera's comment below:

Screenshots from @espnmma on Instagram

Daniel Cormier pushes for an Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight next

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently made his case for an Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier lightweight title clash.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira are set to fight in a potential title eliminator at UFC 300 this weekend, with the winner possibly getting the next shot at the 155-pound championship. Meanwhile, Poirier is coming off a statement win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 and called for a title shot in the aftermath.

Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Tsarukyan winning his next fight and getting an opportunity to face Makhachev. While 'DC' admitted that 'Ahalkalakets' would be a tougher challenger for the champ, it wouldn't be a "lucrative" fight to take.

Speaking to Chael Sonnen on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Cormier advised Makhachev to stonewall Tsarukyan and pursue a big-money fight against Poirier. He said:

“I believe that Tsarukyan fight is the toughest fight. I don’t know that it’s the most lucrative fight for Makhachev... If I’m Islam, I’m doing exactly what I’m doing now. I am insisting that you line me up with Dustin Poirier in July, and then I’m insisting that if Justin Gaethje wins, you line me up with Justin Gaethje in October in Abu Dhabi."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Who would win a fight between the two? Islam Makhachev Max Holloway 0 votes View Discussion