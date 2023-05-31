Justin Gaethje's last win at UFC 286 against Rafael Fiziev was the Fight of the Night. It was followed by an emotional declaration by the victor that he would challenge for the title one last time before bidding fans goodbye.

In a recent interview with Damon Martin from MMA Fighting, Gaethje clarified that his comments were not about immediate retirement and outlined his plans to fight for a few years more:

“I would say by 37, I would like to not be doing this anymore. I’m 34 now. Two or three years is a long time but in the greater scheme of things, it’s not that long. I’ve been doing this for 12-15 years, so ultimately, it is the backend of my career in this sport. We’re so emotional after these fights that I wouldn’t believe anything that we say for a week. It was just my thought process after like I’m not gonna be here, forever, so I’m glad that you guys are here to enjoy this with me. I was truly talking to the fans in that moment.”

Justin Gaethje also highlighted the importance of quitting the sport on a high and on his own terms:

"No, no. I think it was more of like - I’ve been a huge fan of the sport. I’ve followed so many athletes and I’ve seen examples of people fighting too long, people quitting too early, people stopping just in the right moment. I’d like to fall in that ‘just the right moment’ situation. As soon as I don’t believe I can be the best in the world with my skills, then I don’t see any reason to go in there and risk what we’re risking each and every fight.”

Justin Gaethje gives his honest thoughts on "stupid" BMF belt

Justin Gaethje is set to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 for the BMF belt.

The belt was first introduced for a matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz and was held by 'Gamebred' before his retirement earlier this year. The title is now vacant and will be at stake at UFC 291's main event.

Gaethje gave his thoughts on the symbolic belt in an interview with Cageside Press:

“When Masvidal and Diaz fought for it, I was like, ‘This is stupid.’ I still think it’s kind of stupid. However, to the fans that say it’s stupid, I say that it’s ultimately the UFC giving one more fighter one more opportunity to win... You are a champion in the eyes of the UFC, and when you are a champion in the eyes of the UFC, you get paid different."

