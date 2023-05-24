When is UFC 291: Date, venue, fight card, ticket prices and more revealed here

UFC 291 will take place on July 29, and will be the promotion's ninth pay-per-view event of the calender year.

The card will be headlined by a lightweight clash that has fans chomping at the bit, with two former interim champions going toe-to-toe for the second time. The bout will be contested for the BMF belt, which Jorge Masvidal relinquished upon his retirement.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will collide in the main event of UFC 291, and based on their first clash, the rematch will be an extraordinary fight.

Budding UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney is as giddy as fans for the PPV event, and posted this on Twitter:

The co-main event will see Alex Pereira making his promotional debut at light heavyweight. The Brazilian will face a tough test in his first bout at 205 pounds, with former champion Jan Blachowicz scheduled to stand across from 'Poatan' on fight night.

Paulo Costa will return to the octagon against unranked middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov, the man whom Khamzat Chimaev stated has given him the toughest fight of his career to date.

Fan favorites Tony Ferguson and Bobby 'King' Green will do battle in the second bout of the main card, in what should be both an exciting and unorthodox affair.

The opening bout of the main card will see Kevin Holland and Michael Chiesa face off, with Holland hoping to enter the welterweight top 15 with a win over 'Maverick'.

UFC 291 will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will be held at the Delta Center.

Tickets for the event range from $428 - $3,178.

Dana White explains why the BMF belt will be on the line at UFC 291

UFC president Dana White surprised many media members at the UFC Vegas 73 post-event press conference when he announced that UFC 291 would feature a BMF title fight in the main event.

The PPV will be headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2, and the matchup is one that excites both fans, and seemingly the UFC brass too.

Dana White broke down the decision behind making Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 for the BMF belt, and said this:

"[It was] war room s***...Every Tuesday we're in there, and as we were putting that card together for Utah, we thought that Poirier and Gaethje is such an awesome fight. Masvidal retired, so we put the BMF [title on the line]."

