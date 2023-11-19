UFC bonuses: Amanda Ribas bags $50K for insane comeback win along with 3 others

Amanda Ribas made a triumphant return to UFC's strawweight division and was named among the winners of the UFC Vegas 82 bonus.

Ribas went toe-to-toe against Luana Pinheiro on the main card of the November 18 event that took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. In the third round of the fight, the Brazilian landed a spectacular spinning wheel kick on her opponent and scored a TKO finish. The 30-year-old received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for her flashy knockout victory.

In the main event, Brendan Allen and Paul Craig shared the octagon in a five-round middleweight scrap. 'All in' emerged to be the better fighter on the night and submitted Craig with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

The victory helped Allen extend his impressive winning streak to 6-0. The 27-year-old also earned an additional sum of $50,000 for his efforts. This was Allen's third 'Performance of the Night' bonus in his last four UFC outings.

In the prelims of the card, Jonathan Pearce and Joanderson Brito squared off in a featherweight clash. In the second round, Pearce got on top of his opponent on the ground and started trash-talking him. 'JSP' paid a heavy price for his words as Brito got up on his feet and submitted Pearce via a ninja choke.

For the amazing victory, Brito was also named among the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and also extended his winning streak to 4-0.

Jeka Saragih and Lucas Alexander were matched up for a featherweight encounter but the latter came in overweight during the weigh-ins. Thus, the fight ended up happening at a catchweight of 148 pounds. Saragih made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight. He also earned the $50,000 performance bonus for his victory.