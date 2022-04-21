"Follow the career path of Daniel Cormier" - UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi has a piece of advice for young MMA athletes 

According to UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi, young MMA athletes should look up to Daniel Cormier in terms of which career path to follow. Olivi lauded Cormier for initially pursuing his Olympic dreams to where he was named team captain for the 2008 games.

She also praised 'DC' for rising to double-champ status after being initially undermined in the UFC. Olivi believes things will certainly turn out well for young athletes if they can follow in the footsteps of Cormier.

The 35-year old told Katrina Stam in an interview for Freak MMA:

"Coming on to the UFC and sort of being counted out for the beginning of his career. He was small and he was this newcomer, whatever. And here he is a two-division champion. He rose through the ranks as well, he wasn't handed anything, he came from Strikeforce, he was an alternative in the tournament. And then here he is the light-heavyweight champion of the UFC, the heavyweight champion of the UFC, now he is a commentator... If you are a young fighter or you're somebody who's interested in the sport, I would say follow the career path of Daniel Cormier and things will go well for you."

Watch Olivi's interview below:

"My journey has been a dream" - Daniel Cormier on his glorious career

Much before his UFC career, Daniel Cormier was a part of the US men's freestyle wrestling Olympic team and not once but twice. Cormier made it to the team in 2004 and was named captain in 2008 but was pulled from competition due to kidney failure as a result of a bad weight cut.

Years later, 'DC' would go on to become a two-division UFC champion, though he claims that his rivalry with Jon Jones was the most remarkable part of his career. Going into his last professional bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, Cormier acknowledged that he's had a dream run.

The UFC Hall of Famer told Hindustan Times in an interview:

"My journey has been a dream. I never imagined to be here today. A two-time UFC heavyweight champion on my way out. I just tried out back in 2009, and it turned out to be much better than I ever could have imagined. I have been lucky to surround myself with some great people."

sportsthread @sportsthread Daniel Cormier announced his retirement at the age of 41 after last nights fight



Record: 22-3-1



Daniel Cormier announced his retirement at the age of 41 after last nights fightRecord: 22-3-1https://t.co/Dn8fr2I6AY

Edited by David Andrew