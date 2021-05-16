What is the latest update on UFC middleweight Jacare Souza's broken arm?

Jacare Souza will have to undergo emergency surgery after breaking his arm against Andre Muniz at the UFC 262 event on May 15. The 41-year-old was immediately transferred to a local hospital following the injury where X-ray imagery detected a broken humerus in his right arm.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Jacare Souza's longtime doctor Rickson Moraes said that Souza will undergo surgery in the United States instead of flying back to his native Brazil. The exact date of the procedure is not known. While giving an update on Jacare Souza's condition, Dr. Moraes said that his patient was doing generally well, apart from the arm injury.

Jacare Souza broke his arm during the first-ever submission loss of his MMA career

Former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza (26-10-1NC MMA, 9-7 UFC) suffered the first submission loss of his MMA career when he fought fellow Brazilian Andre Muniz (21-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the featured prelim bout of the UFC 262 pay-per-view event on May 15.

Souza is a former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and one of the best submission artists to ever grace the UFC octagon. 14 of Jacare's 26 professional MMA wins have come via submission. However, the former Strikeforce champion's best days are well behind him.

Andre Muniz brought this fact to light by locking in an armbar in the very first round of their featured prelim bout. After a few seconds of struggling, Jacare's arm broke with an audible snap in the sold-out Toyota Center in Houston, prompting the referee to stop the bout.

The end came in officially at the 3:59 mark of the very first round. Andre Muniz was declared the winner by technical submission as Jacare Souza refused to tap despite having broken his arm.

Andre Muniz with a sneaky armbar finish breaking Jacare Souza's arm #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/x6yz7urSS1 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 16, 2021

The loss was the first submission defeat of Jacare Souza's MMA career and the second in his overall fighting career. He lost to Roger Gracie via a rear-naked choke all the way back in 2005 in a BJJ tournament in Brazil.

Jacare Souza has lost six of his last ten fights and the loss to Muniz marked the fourth consecutive defeat of his recent career. He has not won a fight in the UFC since defeating former champion Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) in November of 2018.