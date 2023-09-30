UFC card tomorrow: Is there a fight to watch on Saturday, September 30, 2023?

The UFC has conditioned its fans to expect an event every Saturday, be it a fight night card or a pay-per-view. Last weekend played host to UFC Fight Night 228, which featured a lightweight showdown between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev. Unfortunately, the bout ended in anticlimactic fashion.

After throwing a round kick to the body, Fiziev tore his ACL, likely due to the sudden change in direction that his kicking leg caused in his left leg when he retracted it. It was not how anyone envisioned their bout ending, especially after a stellar and action-packed first round.

Thus, it is only natural for fans to hope for another card the following weekend to wash away the taste of the bout's outcome. But to the dismay of fans, there is no card this Saturday.

However, the promotion will return to its usual schedule next Saturday on October 7, with UFC Fight Night 229.

Bobby Green will headline the card, alongside Grant Dawson. Both men are coming off wins, with 'King' recently beating Tony Ferguson to extend the former interim lightweight champion's near-historic losing streak, while Dawson is at the helm of a three-fight win streak.

Though he has won three consecutive fights, Dawson is actually unbeaten over his last 12 bouts. Unfortunately, a draw against Ricky Glenn snapped his previous 8-fight win streak.

Another notable bout set for the card is Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley. Buckley is best-known for his viral two-touch spinning back kick knockout over Impa Kasanganay, which he scored back in 2020.

In recent months, he tried to coax Jack Della Maddalena into a fight by frequently bringing up the latter's wife on social media, to no avail.

While the cards are lacking in star power, they are placeholders for UFC 294, which is one of the marquee pay-per-views of the year. It will be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev will face Paulo Costa in what may be a middleweight title eliminator that will prove exactly where 'Borz' stands among the 185-pound elite.