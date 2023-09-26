How bad is an ACL tear in the UFC? Rafael Fiziev's leg injury explained

Three days ago, Rafael Fiziev headlined the UFC Fight Night 228 card. He took on Polish wrestler Mateusz Gamrot in a highly anticipated bout set to determine the future contenders of the UFC lightweight division. Unfortunately, the pair's bout ended under less-than-ideal circumstances.

After an action-packed and competitive first round, the two men hit the two-minute mark in round two. It was then that Rafael Fiziev threw a round kick to the body and recoiled in immediate pain, clutching his knee as he collapsed to the mat. The incident awarded Mateusz Gamrot an anticlimactic TKO win.

In the aftermath of the bout, it was revealed that Fiziev had torn his ACL, one of the most important ligaments in the knee, as it is responsible for keeping the joint stable during quick, explosive changes in direction. It is one of the most severe injuries in MMA and is common among explosive fighters.

After throwing the kick with his right leg, the former kickboxer rotated awkwardly on his left leg after retracting his kicking leg. This change in direction led to his ACL tear, for which he will need surgery. Recovery from an ACL injury typically ranges between 8 to 12 months, so Fiziev is unlikely to fight again until the end of 2024.

His injury is similar to Tom Aspinall's, who also tore ligaments in his knee after throwing a kick in a bout with Curtis Blaydes. However, Aspinall sustained meniscus and MCL tears in addition to damage to his ACL. The injury occurred on July 23, 2022, and he returned shy of a year later on July 22 this year.

Is Rafael Fiziev on a losing streak?

Before 2023, Rafael Fiziev was on a tear in the UFC lightweight division. He was on a six-fight win streak and boasted a record of 12 wins and just one loss, which took place in his promotional debut. After defeating former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos, the former kickboxer took on Justin Gaethje.

Despite giving a good account of himself, Fiziev ultimately lost a majority decision to 'The Highlight' before facing Mateusz Gamrot, which ended with a TKO due to an injury. Thus, Fiziev is now on a two-fight losing streak.