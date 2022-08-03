Tom Aspinall details the injuries he suffered to his knee at UFC London before heading into surgery

Tom Aspinall's surging streak of five wins in the UFC came to an abrupt halt in the biggest fight of his career. His main event fight against Curtis Blaydes ended prematurely just 15 seconds in, with Aspinall suffering a leg injury that cost him the result.

Aspinall seemed to have a problem with his knee and was escorted out on a stretcher. Neither the UFC nor the heavyweight fighter provided any updates after the fight. However, Dr. David Abbasi did a cursory diagnosis using videos from different angles of the incident and concluded that an MCL injury was likely.

The English fighter has finally revealed details of his injury in an Instagram post on his account. Speaking ahead of his surgery, he said:

"Morning, everybody. Today is surgery day. I'm in London right now and absolutely starving because can't eat before surgery. And, yeah. I've suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some ACL damage."

He also thanked fans for their constant support in the aftermath of his frustrating injury and promised to see them soon:

"So gonna get that [injuries] fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. Really appreciate it. I've had so much love since the accident and I'll see everybody on the other side. Peace out."

Check out the Instagram post on @tomaspinallofficial below:

Tom Aspinall found various ways of coping with his injury

Tom Aspinall did not let the unfortunate injury get to him and deter his strong mental mindset. Right after the fight, he shared a beer with Curtis Blaydes in a very wholesome moment.

He captioned a picture of the two posted on Instagram with:

"A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night. Love u all xx"

Check out the post of the two heavyweights here:

Fellow UFC fighters Molly McCann and Chris Curtis also did their bit to cheer Tom Aspinall up by singing to him at an afterparty celebration. They were seen singing loudly to him in a video posted on YouTube by TheMacLife channel:

They loudly chanted his name:

"TOMMY ASPINALL, ASPINALL, TOMMY ASPINAAAALL! RA RA RA RA! TOMMY ASPINALL, ASPINALL, TOMMY ASPINAAAALL!"

Check out the video of the same on YouTube here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far