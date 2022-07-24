"Gutted for both of you" - Fans take to Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes sharing beer after freak injury stoppage at UFC London

Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall's highly-anticipated encounter came to an abrupt halt through no particular fault of their own. A freak injury suffered by Aspinall made the Englishman go down just 15 seconds into the main event of UFC Fight Night in front of a familiar home crowd in London.

Aspinall seemingly injured his knee after landing a low kick on Blaydes, although nothing has been confirmed by the fighter himself or the UFC. The bout spelt the end of Aspinall's explosive start to life in the UFC, handing him his first loss in the promotion.

However, in a more wholesome end to the saga, Curtis Blaydes met up with Tom Aspinall after the fight to show solidarity after his gutting loss. The two heavyweights also shared a beer, a post of which was shared by Aspinall on his Instagram. Aspinall wrote:

"A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night. Love u all xx"

Fans and colleagues alike reacted to the post with an outpouring of love and support for both fighters.

Compatriots and fighting professionals Muhammad Mokaev and Phil De Fries shared words of encouragement with Aspinall. Multiple users wished the Englishman a speedy recovery, hoping to see him back in action soon.

One user, who went by the handle @salimspeedy already hoped for a rematch in the future between the two while appreciating their classy meeting. Another user, @jesseherrera1, commented that it was two of the baddest men on the planet sharing a beer.

Curtis Blaydes did not want to win against Tom Aspinall like this

For Curtis Blaydes, despite getting an easy win without even having to throw a punch, it does not feel like a win.

The No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender expressed his sentiments in the post-fight interview:

"We didn't even fight. I wanted to come here and prove a statement. Aspinall's legit, I know a win over him would have shown the world that I'm ready for a title shot. I'm legit. I wish the injury hadn't happened, I don't even know what to say. I'm sorry, man."

'Razor' is now on a three-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old will certainly be eager to book another fight for himself be it a rematch with Aspinall or a fight against the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa.

