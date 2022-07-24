Who won the UFC fight last night (23rd July 2022)?

The main event bout between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall at UFC London was marred by a knee injury that prematurely ended the fight.

Just 15 seconds into the bout, Aspinall came crashing down to the ground after he suffered an apparent knee injury while throwing a right leg kick. Referee Herb Dean immediately called for the stoppage after checking on Aspinall, who was obviously experiencing significant pain.

UFC @ufc The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. https://t.co/Ek5GsUIZEr

After a brief deliberation, Blaydes was announced as the winner via technical knockout (TKO). 'Razor' is now riding a three-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson returned to the win column with a well-rounded performance against Chris Curtis. The Swede remained cautious while outscoring his opponent, who grew frustrated as the fight went on.

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon The decision goes to @JackTheJokerMMA after 3 hard fought rounds The decision goes to @JackTheJokerMMA after 3 hard fought rounds 💪 #UFCLondon https://t.co/eJN3WEPYWl

In arguably the most impressive showing of the night, hometown hero Paddy Pimblett kept his momentum rolling with a third straight victory since joining the UFC. 'The Baddy' lived up to his reputation as a dangerous grappler, submitting fellow prospect Jordan Leavitt in the second round of their lightweight clash.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gustafsson's long-awaited return was spoiled by Nikita Krylov. The Hall of Famer didn't look particularly great coming off his two-year hiatus — Krylov cruised to an easy KO win.

In the women's flyweight division, Molly McCann put on another stellar performance. 'Meatball' used her power to put away Hannah Goldy in the opening round.

UFC London's main card kicked off with a light heavyweight clash between Volkan Oezdemir and Paul Craig. Unable to get his grappling going, Craig was methodically picked apart by Oezdemir, who handily won a unanimous decision after three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall full card results

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall via TKO (injury) – 0:15 of Round 1

Jack Hermansson def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) – 2:46 of Round 2

Nikita Krylov def. Alexander Gustafsson knockout (punches) – 1:07 of Round 1

Molly McCann def. Hannah Goldy via TKO (strikes) – 3:52 of Round 1

Volkan Oezdemir def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

L'udovit Klein def. Mason Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marc Diakiese def. Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jonathan Pearce def. Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (punches) – 4:10 of Round 2

Muhammad Mokaev def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jai Herbert def. Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victoria Leonardo def. Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nicolas Dalby def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

