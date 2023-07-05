"Sleeps you inside of 2" - UFC welterweight makes lewd comment about Jack Della Maddalena's wife, gets flamed by fans

Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to face Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 this Saturday. Initially, the Australian was booked to lock horns with formerly unbeaten 170-pounder Sean Brady. Unfortunately, an injury forced Brady to withdraw from the bout, leaving the Scrappy MMA standout in search of an opponent.

Thus, Joaquin Buckley stepped up to the plate, or so it seemed. The pair had a verbal agreement to face each other, but due to time constraints and weight issues, Buckley couldn't meet the date for UFC 290, so nothing was made official. Instead, he offered to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

With no other choice, the Australian accepted a bout with Josiah Harrell. However, Joaquin Buckley was not about to let himself to be forgotten. The UFC posted a picture of its Australian fighters after their arrival in Las Vegas. This prompted Buckley to make a lewd comment about Maddalena's wife.

He wrote:

"I'll keep yo wifey comfortable while you fighting"

Unfortunately, for him, his comment drew a mostly negative reaction from UFC fans. One fan wrote in a criticism of Buckley's behavior:

"The 15 minutes of fame have turned you delusional"

Another fan backed Maddalena to beat him in a fight, saying:

"He sleeps you inside of 2. Grow up."

Another fan parroted that sentiment:

"Jack will make you quit with body shots."

Another pointed out Buckley not saying so to Maddalena's face when the pair met up:

"Bro didn't say that to his face."

A collage of the different fan reactions and Buckley's comment can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who has Jack Della Maddalena beaten in the UFC?

The UFC welterweight division has, historically, been one of the promotion's most stacked weight classes. So there's always been an influx of high-level talent ranging from all-time greats like Georges St-Pierre and unbeaten phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

Jack Della Maddalena is among the newest names in the division. The Australian recently defeated Randy Brown at UFC 284 on home soil in his 14th straight win. Before that, he beat the likes of Danny Roberts, Ramazan Emeev and Pete Rodriguez.

Thus far, they're his only wins under the UFC banner, but he'll be looking to add another this Saturday.

