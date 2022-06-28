5 undefeated UFC fighters set to dominate their divisions 

Many stars and young prodigies fighting in the UFC have a bright future. Some of these young fighters make the old guards look fragile and weak. The new generation of mixed martial artists is well-rounded in every aspect of the sport. They don't rely heavily on a single aspect like striking or wrestling; they can do it all.

Even amongst these young guns, there are some fighters whose undefeated records stand out. Staying undefeated in mixed martial arts is a tough ask, as every single opponent is unique in their own way, bringing a new and different type of challenge.

Repeating dominant performance after dominant performance inside the octagon is uncommon, and only a few great fighters are able to accomplish this feat. These fighters have sacrificed their lifestyles to dominate their respective divisions.

Here's a look at 5 undefeated fighters set to dominate their respective divisions for years to come:

#5. Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC bantamweight):

The name Nurmagomedov feels very familiar when talking about dominant, undefeated fighters. Umar Nurmagomedov is the cousin of one of the greatest champions in the history of MMA: Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although a little smaller in build than his cousin, the Russian fights with the same high intensity grappling style.

The bantamweight contender also has some unique kicking techniques that separate him from the traditional Dagestani fighter. Nurmagomedov currently holds an undefeated record of 15-0. He is 3-0 in the UFC, winning two of those fights by submission and one via unanimous decision.

His latest victory came against Nate Maness this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. After this win, it looks like the matchmakers will have to give him a high-ranked guy next, given how easily he has finished the competition put in front of him.

Nurmagomedov has been tipped by many, including his cousin, to be a future title holder and the way he is currently performing, it feels like just a matter of time before he gets his hand on the bantamweight gold.

#4. Muhammad Mokaev (UFC flyweight):

Muhammad Mokaev primarily made a name for himself in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, going 22-0 as an amateur before turning pro. Upon turning pro, Mokaev competed under the BRAVE CF and Celtic Gladiator promotional banners, where he put together a 6-0 record with one no-contest.

Mokaev was born in Dagestan, Russia, but migrated to England alongside his father. He developed his skills in Wigan before moving to Manchester, where he currently trains. 'The Punisher' is a complete mixed martial artist with both high-level striking and grappling.

His skills were on display earlier this year at UFC London, where he submitted Cody Durden inside the opening minute to open his career in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He will look to pick up his second win in the octagon when he takes on Charles Johnson in July.

#3. Bryce Mitchell (UFC featherweight):

Bryce 'Thug Nasty' Mitchell makes weight

Bryce Mitchell was first seen on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, the only season of The Ultimate Fighter which only included undefeated fighters. Mitchell lost in the semi-finals to eventual winner Brad Katona, but despite the loss, he was still signed.

'Thug Nasty' has dominated all of his fights in the UFC so far and holds an undefeated record of 11-0. He became just the second UFC fighter to finish a fight with a Twister, the first being 'The Korean Zombie'.

Action continues on @ESPN UFC HISTORY @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon!Action continues on @ESPN UFC HISTORY 📝🇺🇸 @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon!➡️ Action continues on @ESPN https://t.co/vN85j7AAxC

In his most recent outing, Mitchell faced veteran Edson Barbosa. Mitchell took Barbosa down and dominated him on the ground. He also dropped the Brazilian with a clean strike. 'Thug Nasty' looks like a big problem in the featherweight division. He is currently ranked #9 in the featherweight rankings.

#2. Shavkat Rakhmonov (UFC welterweight):

Shavkat Rakhmonov makes weight for his fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a Kazakhstani mixed martial artist whose skillset would make any fighter in the world jealous. Rakhmonov has some vicious striking techniques, which he uses to dominate on the feet and close the distance in order to get a takedown. The welterweight contender also possesses world-class wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

As an amateur, he competed in WMAA and won the World and Asian titles. After going pro, 'Nomad' has looked unstoppable and holds a 16-0 record with all his wins coming via finishes. Rakhmonov has fought in the UFC four times and has finished every one of those fights in style.

Three out of the four wins came via submission, while another victory came when Rakhmonov landed a spinning hook kick on Carlston Harris. In his most recent fight against Neil Magny, 'Nomad' completely dominated the veteran and submitted him in the second round.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev (UFC welterweight):

Khamzat Chimaev waits for Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev might be the most talented and hyped-up fighter of all-time. 'Borz' captured the imaginations of thousands of fans around the world with his unique personality and entertaining fighting style. The Russian currently holds a record of 11-0.

Chimaev has been on a mission since his UFC debut. He has won 5 straight fights with 4 finishes. In his last fight against Gilbert Burns, both guys landed huge strikes on one another and dropped each other. Chimaev won the fight via unanimous decision, a fight that ended up being so good it will for sure be in the mix for The Fight Of The Year award.

Check out this epic Khamzat Chimaev documentary:

Chimaev has unbelievable wrestling skills and a never-ending gas tank. His striking is lethal as well, as he dropped Burns with a jab and knocked out Gerald Meerschaert with a single punch. Chimaev is probably one fight away from a title shot and it looks like he is the man who can beat the current champion Kamaru Usman.

