Tony Ferguson pinpoints the moment that set him up for loss in first statement since UFC 291 

Tony Ferguson has opened up on his UFC 291 loss to Bobby Green with some serious allegations. 'El Cucuy' suffered his sixth straight loss on Saturday night, being battered by Green en route to a third-round technical submission loss.

The action was briefly halted in the opening round courtesy of an eye poke by 'King'. According to Ferguson, it was the eye poke that significantly impaired his vision but he chose to keep fighting despite the doctor wanting to stop the contest.

'El Cucuy' even suggested that Green might have intentionally poked his eye to break his flow state, citing 'King's' controversial history of illegal moves. Tony Ferguson wrote in a statement on Instagram:

"As the fight began, I was in the🔥Xone, flowing & feeling confident 🦹‍♂️ Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he🫵poked my👁️eye. He has a big History of moves like this 🎓 It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye. Despite this eye poke I never considered stopping the fight 👎 Although the👨‍⚕️doc wanted too."

Ferguson also doesn't sound in the mood to retire although both fans and pundits have unanimously urged him to hang up his gloves.

Bobby Green has been accused of dirty fighting even before his clash against Tony Ferguson

Bobby Green's last fight ended in a no-contest against Jared Gordon due to an accidental clash of heads. While Green initially appeared to have TKO'd Gordon, the replay showed that 'Flash' was rocked by a headbutt.

When 'King' expressed visible disappointment at the fight being ruled a no-contest, fans accused him of being a dirty fighter. The insulting term which keeps resurfacing over the course of Bobby Green's career was first associated with him probably during a 2013 clash against now-suspended coach James Krause.

Green appeared to knock Krause out by landing his third low blow in the very round even after having a point taken away. The contest is registered as a win on Green's record to this day.

Watch the fight below:

Bobby Green's latest eye poke against Tony Ferguson didn't fail to spark 'dirty fighter' allegations yet again.

