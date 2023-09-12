UFC champ Sean O’Malley’s cryptic 4-word tweet sparks speculation about his next opponent: “Little Henry’s got to go”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley secured his first world title by delivering a stunning knockout to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last month.

'Sugar' is riding high on confidence and is eager to step back into the octagon before the year's end. He's vocal about his desire for a rematch with Marlon Vera, targeting UFC 296 in December for his inaugural title defense.

However, the No. 2-ranked 135-pounder, Merab Dvalishvili, is also a strong contender for the next shot. On top of that, the former UFC two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, has also expressed interest in facing O'Malley.

With various options on the table, the reigning bantamweight kingpin seemingly hinted at his next opponent selection with a cryptic tweet:

"eeny meeny miny moe"

Fans wasted no time in taking on the role of matchmakers for Sean O’Malley, offering suggestions for potential opponents for his next bout.

One fan wrote:

"'Hurry up and fight Chito!'."

Another wrote:

"Gotta be chito. Only guy you've fought that you didn't beat"

"Little Henry’s got to go"

"Patience. The UFC has to figure out the least risky opponent for you.😂"

"Fight Cory or Aljo rematch, Chito ain’t deserve it yet let him get some more wins"

"Has to be Merab or Cory, although the Chito beef is there he doesn’t deserve it"

"Hurry up and catch #6 in the world easiest fight in the division by it’s toe !"

Sean O’Malley discusses his conversation with Dana White about the upcoming fight and opponent

Sean O’Malley recently revealed that UFC President Dana White will be making an announcement about his first title defense in the upcoming weeks.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, when asked about the possibility of fighting in December, 'Sugar' responded:

"We'll see. The sooner the better for me. There's nothing official right now, I did talk to Dana [White], he said he's gonna announce something massive in a few weeks. I know there's a couple of options of who that might be. But he didn't specifically tell me, 'cause there's still moving pieces. But he did say he was going to announce something massive in a few weeks."

