UFC champion Alex Pereira throws down grappling gauntlet to Anthony Smith, claims he's ready to put $50,000 on the line

Alex Pereira wants to test his grappling skills in a $50,000 competition against Anthony Smith.

Over the last three years, Pereira has become one of the most credentialed fighters on the UFC roster through eight fights by winning titles in two divisions. Yet, several analysts, including Daniel Cormier and Anthony Smith, have questioned the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Famer due to the lack of grappling in his octagon appearances.

Pereira and Smith have established a rivalry in the light heavyweight division, but the latter has been unable to reach a title shot. Therefore, the 205-pound champion has called for a specific grappling competition against 'Lionheart' by saying this during an appearance on Connect Cast:

"I make a bet with Anthony Smith. I let him take my back with hooks in and give him five minutes to finish me. We can bet. He said I'd win a $50k bonus, he said it was a sure thing. So, if he sees me saying this here, I want him to accept."

Pereira continued:

"He takes my back, sees that my arm was trapped, no, he has to finish. He pays the fifty bills [if he fails]. Then I allow him to take my back with the hooks, right, both of us sitting there, right? So, here we go, I'll have five minutes to get up and stand. If I get up in one minute or four minutes, don't matter, I stood up, he pays $50k. If he finishes me, okay."

Watch Alex Pereira's challenge to Anthony Smith below:

Anthony Smith has business to take care of at UFC 301 before worrying about Alex Pereira

On Saturday night, Anthony Smith will fight on the UFC 301 pay-per-view main card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 'Lionheart' enters his upcoming matchup against Vitor Petrino after losing three of his last four fights, including a third-round knockout loss against Khalil Rountree Jr. last time out.

Smith is used to facing tough opponents inside the octagon and UFC 301 will be no different, as he takes on the undefeated Petrino. The 26-year-old Brazilian has an opportunity to climb the light heavyweight rankings in front of his fans and extend his promotional record to 5-0.

With a win against Petrino, Smith would temporarily silence the calls for retirement and move toward a fight against Alex Pereira in the UFC.