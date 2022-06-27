Israel Adesanya details the reason he regrets one of his tattoos

Israel Adesanya has explained why he regrets getting one of his tattoos. The tattoo in question is that of the fictional character ‘Deadpool,’ as seen on the left part of Adesanya’s torso.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Israel Adesanya is just Uriah Hall with a deadpool tattoo Israel Adesanya is just Uriah Hall with a deadpool tattoo https://t.co/zFcpV7Q57f

In an edition of ‘No MMA Questions’ on the UFC’s official YouTube channel, Adesanya and longtime CKB (City Kickboxing) teammate Alexander Volkanovski answered multiple questions. The two UFC stars were asked which tattoos of theirs they disliked.

Responding to the question, Adesanya stated:

“I think there’s one I dislike. No, I don’t regret either one. I wonder. The one I disliked getting the most was ‘Deadpool’ because I got the outline done, and then I went back the next day to get the shading. And it already had time to kind of like, heal up a little bit. And the shading is like, four needles.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ added:

“Yeah, that one was the one I regret waiting to get shaded. I should’ve just done it in one day. But I was a bit stubborn, and I went the next day, and I regret that decision.”

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss the ‘Deadpool’ tattoo (0:44) below:

Alexander Volkanovski recalls catching Israel Adesanya in a rare moment in their first meeting

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to headline the UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2nd. ‘The Last Stylebender’ will defend his belt against challenger Jared Cannonier.

The UFC 276 co-headlining bout features UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt in a trilogy matchup against Max Holloway.

Ahead of their all-important showdowns at UFC 276, Adesanya and Volkanovski revisited the time they first met one another. Volkanovski notably detailed how he caught Adesanya in a rare moment during their first meeting.

In a recent video featured on Adesanya’s ‘FREESTYLEBENDER’ YouTube channel, Volkanovski pointed out that after training together, he saw Adesanya "soaking up the energy" after getting into the water at the beach.

“I mean, I do remember we’re in the water with the beach. We’re in the beach I don’t know what we did, we might have done some sprints or something. I remember he would go on there… He was going in the water and he was just soaking up the energy, you know what I mean? I’m starting to sort of understand that now, like, you know? I get, I get that but I never really get it.”

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far