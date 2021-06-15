UFC champion Kamaru Usman reveals what happened when he called the cops after being disciplined by his father

In a recent appearance on the True Geordie podcast, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shared an incident from his youth. He spoke about when he called the cops after being disciplined by his father.

The 34-year-old fighter said that he was a 'knucklehead' who'd sometimes knowingly get into trouble back then. Usman showed deep reflective ability when he recognized he didn't understand the consequences of making mistakes. Speaking about a specific occasion, Usman said his father had no choice but to discipline him after a misdeed.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that his father gave him a thrashing, which angered him to the extent of calling the cops on his own parent. He tried to warn his father that physically assaulting a kid could lead to an arrest. However, to his surprise, Usman's father asked him to call the cops.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' hesitantly dialed the cops, but quickly hung up. They soon turned up at the champ's door, explaining to Usman that his father had every right to discipline him if he was doing something wrong.

Kamaru Usman concluded the story by saying:

"I felt like I got no help [from the cops]. And now I'm feeling like I've made things even worse for myself."

The story of Kamaru Usman and his father is truly emotional 🥺🙏🏾👊🏾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/lyf3KnoVza — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨✊🏾 (@therealdaddymo1) April 30, 2021

Usman said the interaction with the cops made him understand it was okay for parents to admonish or discipline their children when they walk on the wrong path.

Watch the entire podcast with Kamaru Usman below:

Also read: Nate Diaz reveals who he thinks should fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title

Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman is refusing to sign the contract for a rematch

Colby Covington has accused Kamaru Usman of trying to avoid a potential rematch against him. The pair previously fought in 2019, when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' picked up a fifth-round TKO victory.

Also read: "Leon has earned, Colby will sell" - Adam Catterall explains why Colby Covington, not Leon Edwards, is next for Kamaru Usman

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington reacted to Kamaru Usman's claims that nobody deserves a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

"Marty Usman, the CEO of EPO. He's desperate. He's so desperate that he fled the country. He fled the country to somewhere off the grid so he could turn his plane on airplum mode and not have to answer calls from Hunter Campbell or Dana White because he knows he needs to sign that conract against me."

.@danhardymma explains why he doesn’t see Usman/Covington 2 “playing out any differently”:



“I don’t think Colby’s better than Usman in any range enough to negate the physical advantage that Usman has over Colby”



🎥: https://t.co/BtUlptQCSa pic.twitter.com/6LZqs3HgLN — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) June 14, 2021

Also read: UFC Rankings update: Israel Adesanya and Belal Muhammad emerge as biggest winners from UFC 263

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh