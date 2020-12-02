UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will only consider a rematch against Conor McGregor if the promotion is willing to shell out a whopping sum of $100 million for the undefeated Dagestani's prized signature.

Speaking at a press conference where he officially announced the formation of his own MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship, Khabib said that he doesn't have any competitive interest in a rematch against Conor McGregor.

However, The Eagle also stated that if the UFC is willing to offer him a huge sum of money, he may consider the option. Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently retired from MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov further stated that he is enjoying his status as the reigning, undisputed, and undefeated UFC lightweight champion and doesn't want to ponder over the future until his upcoming meeting with Dana White.

"Why do you want to take the belt off me straight away? I haven’t honestly thought about it. It will remain like that (his status as champion) until I see him (Dana White)."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no 'competitive interest' in Conor McGregor rematch

When asked by a reporter if he interested in fighting the winner of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch, Nurmagomedov's answer was a clear "no." Khabib Nurmagomedov said he has no inclination to agree to a rematch with either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier because he has already dominated, choked, and submitted both of them.

He then went on to state the solitary condition that the UFC needs to fulfill in order to get him to return against the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier - a $100 million paycheck.

"First of all, (White) will offer money, I think. I choked both of them out. There’s no sporting interest there. Both of them tapped. If there’s money. Imagine someone offered you $100 million, [then] that will be a problem. In sporting terms, I don’t see any interest there."

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the aftermath of UFC 254, where he picked up a second-round submission victory over former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

However, Dana White has said that he believes The Eagle will return to the Octagon and even has a meeting lined up with Khabib in Abu Dhabi.