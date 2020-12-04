Following his retirement from MMA in the aftermath of UFC 254, UFC undisputed and undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been focusing on expanding his business activities. This time, however, Nurmagomedov has entered the fitness industry to launch a fitness program that will directly rival the one that Conor McGregor already has in place.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the launch of his mobile service operator 'Eagle Mobile' in November. Following that, the Russian spent a whopping $1 million to acquire Russian MMA promotion Gorrila Fighting Championship. Khabib later renamed it Eagle Fighting Championship. Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov has entered the fitness industry by launching a fitness app named OctaZone which will directly rival McGregor's F.A.S.T fitness program.

Khabib took to Instagram to launch the fitness app. The application can be easily downloaded on mobile phones and by paying a certain subscription fee, people can train under the guidance of Khabib Nurmagomedov himself. While announcing the launch of the app, Khabib also stressed the importance of having a disciplined lifestyle. He said that the OctaZone app is suitable for both beginners and experienced athletes in the world of fitness.

"Discipline is one of the defining qualities in both sport and life. After all, it is difficult to achieve meaningful results if you are constantly defeated by laziness. I want you to feel how you become successful and how to become a champion in life. This requires developing self-discipline. My team and I created the OctaZone fitness app that is suitable for both beginners and experienced in the world of fitness. Join and develop with me."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fitness app is on the heels of McGregor's F.A.S.T program which is a conditioning program developed by Conor McGregor together with the world's leading sports doctors and exercise physiologists, to get people in fighting-fit shape. Seems like the arch-rivals are set to compete in the fitness industry as well.

What does the future hold for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has an all-important meeting lined up with Dana White following which the Russian said he'd decide his future. At a recent press conference, Khabib said that he will only return to the octagon if his mother blesses him to do the same. During his retirement speech following UFC 254, Khabib revealed that his mother did not want him to fight following his father's death.

Dana White hopes to bring Khabib back for at least one more fight. Everything will be clear following White and Nurmagomedov's upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.