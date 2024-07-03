UFC champion reacts to viral screening of Alex Pereira's knockout at Cosm, Los Angeles

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja reacted to Alex Pereira's latest knockout win being shown on ground-breaking technology.

On June 29, Pereira fought Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 303 main event for a short-notice rematch to end International Fight Week. Prochazka struggled to find any success in the highly-anticipated matchup before 'Poatan' secured a second-round knockout via head kick to retain his light heavyweight throne.

Pereira's latest win was seen by millions of people worldwide at various venues. One viewing party that went viral took place at Cosm in Los Angeles. The state-of-the-art technology used provides fans with an immersive experience that features a massive screen showcasing several cameras inside the Octagon.

ESPN MMA recently posted the view of Pereira's knockout at Cosm on Instagram and added the following caption:

"Imagine watching a UFC fight here"

UFC flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja took to the comment section and had this to say about the viral venue showcasing the UFC 303 main event:

"I want to see myself on that screen"

What's next for Alex Pereira and Alexandre Pantoja under the UFC respectively?

Following his win against Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira doesn't seem overly interested in enduring an extended layoff. The UFC 205-pound champion has also confirmed his plans to fight again in 2024, creating a debate about who he should face in his next appearance.

Some fans and analysts, including Joe Rogan, have called for Pereira to move up to heavyweight. Meanwhile, Dana White seems more interested in the light heavyweight king defending his throne again, potentially against number two-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja last fought on May 4 when he defended his flyweight throne against Steve Erceg. During Internation Fight Week, Pantoja was asked about who he's fighting next, leading to him teasing an opponent that "no one will expect."

Several potential options include number five-ranked Tatsuro Taira, number six-ranked Muhammad Mokaev, promotional newcomer Kai Asakura, number three-ranked Amir Albazi, and more. It should be noted that Pantoja also said he'll be fighting within the next three months.

