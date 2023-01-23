UFC commentator Jon Anik tries to justify his praises of Jamahal Hill despite the latter defending Dana White slapping his wife

Jamahal Hill took on Glover Teixeira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event at UFC 283 in Brazil. 'Sweet Dreams' completely outclassed Teixeira en route to a dominant decision win to be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

As Hill broke down with overwhelming emotions, Jon Anik labeled the 31-year-old a classy champ. Anik has now defended his praise of Hill as a Twitter fan called out the newly crowned champ for his stance on domestic abuse.

In light of Dana White slapping his wife multiple times, 'Sweet Dreams' opined that Anne White shouldn't have slapped her husband in the first place. Hill's stance was not well received by everyone on Twitter, some of whom reiterated their grouse after his title win. @RealFightIsland wrote:

"Here's the "classy" (as @Jon_Anik called him) new @UFC champion Jamahal Hill professing that you in fact should be allowed to hit a woman if she hits you to get you off of/away from her in a confrontation you started. #UFC283"

Anik responded:

"I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers. 🙏🏼"

Jiri Prochazka calls out Jamahal Hill

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the belt back in December after a shoulder injury forced him out of a scheduled title defense against Glover Teixeira.

Magomed Ankalaev went on to face former champ Jan Blachowicz for the title as Teixiera refused to take on Ankalaev on short-notice. Ankalaev and Blachowicz fought to a somewhat lackluster split draw, leaving the title vacant once again.

Jamahal Hill's name came as a surprise to most when he announced to be one half of the UFC 283 headliner. However, 'Sweet Dreams' went on to shut down his detractors by going the distance in a 50-44 decision win.

Hill received an immediate call out from Prochazka, who is currently on the road to recovery. 'Denisa' said in an Instagram video:

“Congratulations. I’m coming. I’m coming!”

