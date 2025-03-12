UFC commentator makes feelings known on if Alex Pereira deserves an "immediate rematch" following title loss at UFC 313

UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why Alex Pereira should receive an immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira suffered his second UFC loss last weekend, a title-losing unanimous decision against Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event.

'Poatan' showcased an underwhelming performance inside the T-Mobile Arena but managed to keep the fight close.

Earlier this week, Michael Bisping posted an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, featuring him and Paul Felder reacting to UFC 313.

Bisping asked Felder if Pereira deserves an immediate rematch against Ankalaev, leading to the following response:

"Yeah, I think so. I think so because kind of what we're talking about, right? Where, does anybody really like, 'Oh my god, they 100 percent deserve that shot before [Pereira] would get that shot.' Whether you think they were the strongest competition or not, they are the guys that are in line and he put them away and he did it multiple times in a small amount of time."

Felder continued by saying:

"I think he deserves a chance to try to crack that safe again and try to figure that puzzle out. He didn't have a great night, and I don't think that was because of him unless he says something was up, but I think it was just because Ankalaev was the better guy that night. I think after the run he's had, I think he deserves the next shot. I kind of want to see what he would do a second time around."

Watch Felder's comment starting at 30:40 below:

Other potential options for Alex Pereira's next fight

Following UFC 313, Alex Pereira teased his interest in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight world title.

Before losing last week, 'Poatan' had previously voiced his desire to move up to heavyweight and potentially fight Jon Jones.

At 37 years old, Pereira is likely considering two options for his next fight - a rematch against Ankalaev or an immediate move up to heavyweight.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to defend his throne against interim titleholder Tom Aspinall later this year.

Therefore, Alex Pereira could decide to test himself in the heavyweight division against another top contender before fighting Jones or Aspinall.

