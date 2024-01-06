UFC confirm Raul Rosas Jr.'s next fight, Sean Strickland calls out ex-fighters, Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou announced: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Raul Rosas Jr.'s next fight as well as Sean Strickland's latest comments regarding his time in the Philippines. Also, Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is officially announced.

#3. UFC announces next bout for highly rated prospect Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make his fourth walk to the UFC octagon at just 19 years of age.

The bantamweight prospect has been booked to face 'The Ultimate Fighter 29' winner Ricky Turcios at UFC Mexico City at the Arena CDMX on Feb. 24. Rosas Jr. heads into the fight with two victories and one defeat in the organization so far, last time out defeating Terrence Mitchell via a first-round TKO.

'El Nino Problema' made history in 2022 when he signed his first professional contract with the MMA promotion, becoming the youngest fighter ever to compete on the roster. He then went on to win his debut bout with a dominant performance against Jay Perrin at UFC 282.

#2. Sean Strickland sounds off on ex-UFC fighters for allegedly vacationing with "young prost***tes" in the Philippines

Sean Strickland recently recalled the time he fought in the Philippines back in 2013 and witnessed ex-fighters involved in distressing instances with young sex workers.

'Tarzan' is widely known for his outspoken and controversial nature, with him never shying away from letting the world know how he feels. This was true once again on X when he revealed that he had witnessed some shady activity from fighters whilst he was competing there.

Strickland also called out fighters that visit Southeast-Asian countries looking for "prost***tes". He tweeted:

"Fought in the Philippines once.. Most f**ked up place I've ever seen. There were girls advertising their age. Very young. Wealthy men, ex-UFC fighters with young prost***tes on their arms. These dirty f**ks vacation in those Asian countries. It's not even hidden. Sc*m."

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

#1. Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is a done deal

Eddie Hearn has dropped the bombshell that Anthony Joshua will be taking on Francis Ngannou next.

'AJ' recently defeated Otto Wallin with a dominant performance at the 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. It was then expected that he would announce his next bout against Deontay Wilder. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' was handily beaten by Joseph Parker on the same night.

Expand Tweet

Joshua and his team have since wasted no time in finding a new opponent, and the British boxer is set to welcome Ngannou to a boxing ring for just the second time in his career.

'The Predator' entered the WBC top 10 rankings for his performance against Tyson Fury last year, narrowly losing a controversial split decision to 'The Gypsy King'.

A press conference for the bout will take place on Jan 15, with their bout expected to go ahead on March 8, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.