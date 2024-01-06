“Most f***ed up place I've ever seen” - Sean Strickland goes off on ex-UFC fighters for allegedly vacationing “with young prost***tes” in Philippines

Sean Strickland recently recalled the time when he fought in the Philippines. While doing so, he revealed some particularly harrowing events which transpired there. The UFC middleweight champion sounded off on former MMA fighters for allegedly going on vacation to the archipelagic nation to visit "young prostitutes" while on tour.

It's no secret that 'Tarzan' is notoriously outspoken and is known within the mixed martial arts community for his unfiltered opinions. The 32-year-old American rarely holds back, and this time was no different.

In a recent post on X, Strickland seemingly exposed wealthy older males, some of whom are allegedly former UFC fighters, for regularly visiting certain Southeast-Asian countries for their nefarious sex tourism industry. He wrote:

"Fought in the Philippines once.. Most f**ked up place I've ever seen. There were girls advertising their age. Very young. Wealthy men, ex-UFC fighters with young prost***tes on their arms. These dirty f**ks vacation in those Asian countries. It's not even hidden. Sc*m."

Expand Tweet

'Tarzan' is set to defend the 185-pound championship against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. He is riding a three-fight win streak and is coming off an impressive unanimous decision title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last September.

Sean Strickland reveals "urge to kill somebody" while revisiting haunting childhood memories

Sean Strickland recently opened up about his traumatic childhood experiences and disclosed how important martial arts were for him. He also revealed how professional fighting helped him process the constant, sinister thoughts that plagued his mind.

Despite his polarizing personality, many fans laud his willingness to speak about his childhood abuse and ability to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder as an adult. Moreover, the UFC middleweight kingpin has also detailed how his parents' destructive influence on him shaped his personality.

Expand Tweet

During a recent appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, the 32-year-old American discussed having genuinely dark thoughts as a result of his childhood trauma and how fighting helped him process it. He said:

"If it wasn't for fighting, bro, I'd be in jail. I truly have a deep-down urge to k*ll somebody. It doesn't go away. I don't know what it is... So when I train, it gives me the tools to process it... If you'd let me k*ll a man, I can't, but [I would be happy]."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (1:37:00):