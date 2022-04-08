How can you vote for UFC's new Crypto.com fan bonus?

The UFC is introducing a new fight night "fan bonus", which will be determined by voting through its official cryptocurrency platform partner, Crypto.com.
The promotion normally hands out three $50,000 performance bonuses for each fight card, including Knockout of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Fight of the Night. The awardees are selected based on internal decisions by UFC management.
That will change beginning with Saturday's UFC 273 pay-per-view as the company will be giving fans the opportunity to choose which fighters they believe deserve to be incentivized. The rewards will be paid in bitcoin (BTC) based on the exchange rate in US dollars.
Check out the tweet below:
Fans all over the world will be able to vote by visiting Crypto.com. Aaron Bronsteter of TSN reported that each one "will get 3 votes per PPV and can vote for 2 fighters within each bout." Voting will open at the start of the preliminary card and will end an hour after the main event, per a release published on UFC.com.
Check out the tweet below:
The top three vote-getters will split the $60,000 bonus accordingly. The fighter who earns the most votes will take home $30,000 in bitcoin. The second gets $20,000 in bitcoin, while the remaining $10,000 in bitcoin goes to the third fighter.
Dana White comments on the new UFC Crypto fan bonus
UFC president Dana White gave full credit to Crypto.com for coming up with the new bonus system. White, through a press release on the promotion's official website, said:
"Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had. They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances."
The newly-installed fan bonus system is expected to apply to all UFC numbered events moving forward. However, they won't be in effect for Fight Night cards.