How can you vote for UFC's new Crypto.com fan bonus?

The UFC is introducing a new fight night "fan bonus", which will be determined by voting through its official cryptocurrency platform partner, Crypto.com.

The promotion normally hands out three $50,000 performance bonuses for each fight card, including Knockout of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Fight of the Night. The awardees are selected based on internal decisions by UFC management.

That will change beginning with Saturday's UFC 273 pay-per-view as the company will be giving fans the opportunity to choose which fighters they believe deserve to be incentivized. The rewards will be paid in bitcoin (BTC) based on the exchange rate in US dollars.

Check out the tweet below:

Crypto.com @cryptocom Introducing the new



60K in

Fans can win exclusive prizes



Check it out:



#UFC273 Introducing the new Crypto.com @UFC Fan Bonus of the Night60K in #Bitcoin shared by the top 3 UFC athletesFans can win exclusive prizesCheck it out: Crypto.com/fanbonus 🔥 Introducing the new Crypto.com @UFC Fan Bonus of the Night 🔥💰60K in #Bitcoin shared by the top 3 UFC athletes 🎁Fans can win exclusive prizesCheck it out: Crypto.com/fanbonus#UFC273 https://t.co/kj8BOAWeBq

Fans all over the world will be able to vote by visiting Crypto.com. Aaron Bronsteter of TSN reported that each one "will get 3 votes per PPV and can vote for 2 fighters within each bout." Voting will open at the start of the preliminary card and will end an hour after the main event, per a release published on UFC.com.

Check out the tweet below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Heidi Fang @HeidiFang



Can every fan watching vote or just fans in arena?



What if the same person goes back 30x to vote for their favorite fighter? Do all the votes count? How/Where do they vote?Can every fan watching vote or just fans in arena?What if the same person goes back 30x to vote for their favorite fighter? Do all the votes count? twitter.com/aaronbronstete… How/Where do they vote?Can every fan watching vote or just fans in arena?What if the same person goes back 30x to vote for their favorite fighter? Do all the votes count? twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Per the release, during each UFC PPV, voting will take place on Crypto.com/FanBonus and be open to all users globally. Each fan will get 3 votes per PPV and can vote for 2 fighters within each bout. Voting will open at start of the prelims and end 1 hour after event concludes twitter.com/HeidiFang/stat… Per the release, during each UFC PPV, voting will take place on Crypto.com/FanBonus and be open to all users globally. Each fan will get 3 votes per PPV and can vote for 2 fighters within each bout. Voting will open at start of the prelims and end 1 hour after event concludes twitter.com/HeidiFang/stat…

The top three vote-getters will split the $60,000 bonus accordingly. The fighter who earns the most votes will take home $30,000 in bitcoin. The second gets $20,000 in bitcoin, while the remaining $10,000 in bitcoin goes to the third fighter.

Dana White comments on the new UFC Crypto fan bonus

UFC president Dana White gave full credit to Crypto.com for coming up with the new bonus system. White, through a press release on the promotion's official website, said:

"Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I’m telling you they are already one of the best partners we’ve ever had. They’re constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances."

The newly-installed fan bonus system is expected to apply to all UFC numbered events moving forward. However, they won't be in effect for Fight Night cards.

Edited by David Andrew