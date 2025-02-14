UFC cutman drops hilarious Kendrick Lamar GIF from Super Bowl as he reacts to Ilia Topuria's take on GOAT debate between Khabib and Jon Jones

A UFC cutman recently expressed his opinion about who Ilia Topuria views as the MMA GOAT. The popular cutman used a hilarious GIF featuring Kendrick Lamar to make his thoughts known.

Ad

The renowned UFC cutman in the discussion here is Brad Tate, who is better known to the UFC community as 'Cutman Tate'. A recent Instagram post from @espnmma caught his attention as it talked about Topuria's take on a comparison between Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov to decide who was the GOAT of MMA.

Topuria, who is known to have a feud with the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani camp of fighters, mentioned that he feels ridiculed by this comparison. He also labeled it a "funny" one besides detailing why Jones was way ahead of Nurmagomedov. The Instagram post highlighted Topuria's words in this regard. He said:

Ad

Trending

"It's too funny when I see people comparing Jon Jones with the Dagestani guys, even with Khabib and Islam. Khabib, he has, how many? [About] 14-15 fights in the UFC? Jon Jones has 15 title defenses."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Cutman Tate's' Kendrick Lamar GIF indicated that he probably stands in agreement with Topuria's views. This is what it looked like:

'Cutman Tate's' reaction to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria gives out blueprint for a victory against Islam Makhachev

A large chunk of the UFC community predicted that Ilia Topuria would be Islam Makhachev's next rival after CEO, Dana White, revealed that a special fight is being negotiated for the latter.

Ad

During his appearance on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria hinted at those speculations being true as he mentioned that a fight against Makhachev is in the works.

'El Matador' also revealed the exact method by which he would get the better of the current lightweight champ. His X update read:

"He knows and we all know, the only thing I need is one punch. At some point, I will connect that punch. Then everything will depend on what God will decide. Will he want to send Islam to sleep or not? Who knows that? I know that."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments in the X update by @HappyPunch below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.