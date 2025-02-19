UFC cutman reacts to Israel Adesanya going out of his way to train together and hang out with one of his biggest fans

A fan of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently shared a heartfelt montage video showcasing how he requested ‘The Last Stylebender’ to train with him. Adesanya accepted the request and gave the fan an opportunity to train together. The video, which featured a few of their interactions, garnered a reaction from UFC cutman Brad Tate.

A fan named Joshua Iyalla recently shared a video detailing how he got the opportunity to train and spend time with Adesanya.

Iyalla revealed that in 2021, he messaged the Nigerian-born Kiwi, asking to train together. This led to Adesanya following him on Instagram and responding that his kicks had inspired him.

In 2023, ‘The Last Stylebender’ invited him to train at City Kickboxing for a week. During this time, they trained together, and the former two-time middleweight champion even took him out multiple times.

The fan also shared that he was in attendance at Adesanya’s most recent fight at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia. Despite Adesanya's busy schedule, he still recognized Iyalla and had a conversation with him.

At the event, Adesanya squared off against Nassourdine Imavov in the headliner. Despite a strong first round, the 35-year-old was knocked out in the second round, marking his third consecutive loss.

ESPN MMA reshared the video of Adesanya’s fan on their Instagram handle, which caught the attention of UFC cutman Brad Tate. He quickly rushed to the comments section and penned a touching message for the former champion, writing:

“Good people do great things for others.”

Check out the screenshot of Brad Tate’s comment below:

Screenshot of Brad Tate’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @that_damn_tate on Instagram]

Alex Pereira expresses desire to train with former rival Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya were seen sitting next to each other at UFC 312, which took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Later, ‘The Last Stylebender’ shared a video of his conversation with ‘Poatan’ from the event.

In the video, Pereira extended an invitation to Adesanya to train together, emphasizing that they could learn a lot from each other. Pereira said:

“Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

