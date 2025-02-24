UFC cutman recalls famous altercation with former UFC title challenger on 'The Ultimate Fighter', says Georges St-Pierre was "pi*sed"

A UFC cutman recently recalled his famous altercation with a former UFC title challenger on the set of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which featured Georges St-Pierre. He noted that the Canadian MMA legend wasn't too pleased with what transpired because it could have escalated further.

UFC cutman, Brad Tate, has become a popular figure among the MMA community of relationships with the fighters and his hilarious takes on social media. He has been involved with the promotion for years and even helped serve as a medic for St-Pierre's team on season 11 of 'TUF' when he coached opposite Josh Koscheck.

The altercation began after Tate took offense to a prank by Koscheck and responded by highlighting low points in his UFC career before they were eventually separated. During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Tate mentioned that he decided to clap back at Koscheck's trash talk and added more fuel to the fire by referencing his previous loss to St-Pierre:

"I'm gonna be honest with y'all, I don't know what the fu*k I was gonna do. Georges [St-Pierre] was so mad at me. Georges was pi*sed... 'GSP' is all about training, he was not trying to have 'The Ultimate Fighter' like you guys... Koscheck kept messing with everybody, but nobody would respond and I didn't get the memo... So he kept talking sh*t and I was like, 'Bro, y'all losing'. And so he kept on and then I did something that you should never do, I brought up his loss to 'GSP'."

Check out Brad Tate's comments regarding Georges St-Pierre being upset after his altercation with Josh Koscheck below:

Georges St-Pierre and Josh Koscheck headlined UFC 124 after TUF

After serving as opposing coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 11', Georges St-Pierre defended his welterweight championship against Josh Koscheck in the main event of UFC 124, in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

St-Pierre put on a dominant performance against Koscheck en route to a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the bout 50-45. The bout saw 'Rush' utilize his jab early on and caused significant swelling to the former 'TUF' competitor's right eye.

Check out MMA History Today's post regarding Georges St-Pierre vs. Josh Koscheck 2 below:

