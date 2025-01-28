  • home icon
UFC cutman shares five-word reaction looking back at the time when Alex Pereira shared his take on having long hair during fights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jan 28, 2025 15:23 GMT
Alex Pereira has emerged to become one of the fan-favorite UFC stars. [Image courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

UFC cutman Brad Tate shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's chilling explanation of why he chooses not to keep long hair during his fights. Pereira has become one of the most intriguing figures in MMA, combining a likable personality and an exciting fighting style.

In 'Countdown to UFC 303,' Pereira explained the decision to shave his head before fights, stating:

"With [long] hair, I look like a good guy, it doesn't work... I need to be ready for war."

ESPN MMA recently re-shared his quote on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Cutman Tate took to the comments section and shared his thoughts on Pereira's chilling statement:

"Definitely not making a joke!!!"
Brad Tate's reaction

When Alex Pereira was moved to tears by a fan's request to shave his head

In July 2024, Alex Pereira visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, where he spent time with children fighting cancer. A fan, who was fighting cancer, requested Pereira:

"Alex, will you be able to shave my head? I'm going to lose it. If anyone shaves it, I'd love it to be you."

Pereira obliged and helped the fan shave his head. He then placed one of his UFC belts on the fan's shoulder and posed for pictures with him. Reflecting on the situation, an emotional Pereira said while fighting back tears:

"Sending strength to him. A difficult moment, hard to speak... I have two sons, I thank God. It's hard, man... Very hard moment, sometimes we need to be in this situation to see how blessed we are. I have my two sons. We don't know what happens, what can happen tomorrow, only God knows. I ask God for me not to pass through this situation, it's a lot of suffering." [Translated from Portuguese]

Check out Alex Pereira's interaction below (1:58):

On the professional front, Alex Pereira is coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. He is scheduled to fight Russia's Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8.

