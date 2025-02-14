UFC cutman shares two-word reaction as Carlos Condit tells story about Jon Jones getting dropped in training

Carlos Condit shared a story about Jon Jones getting dropped in sparring by a Russian fighter, which caught the attention of UFC cutman Brad Tate.

During his recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Condit was asked about his experience sparring with 'Bones'. This led the former UFC interim welterweight champion to recall an incident where Jones was dropped by a spinning back kick an event that even left Rampage Jackson astonished. Condit shared:

"Well, the same guy f**ked me up the round right before too... One morning, I think it was like a Tuesday morning, like, 9 AM sparring, you know we’re in there tipping and tapping and we get this dude – I don’t know if you guys ever heard of Adlan Amagov... He was a spinning back kick guy, and he f**ked me up. I think a round or two later, he hit Jon with that spinning back kick and dropped him."

The podcast page shared the clip on their Instagram handle, which quickly caught the attention of many, including UFC cutman Tate. He reacted in the comments section with a simple response, writing:

“Yall messy.”

Check out the screenshot of Brad Tate's comment below:

Screenshot of Brad Tate's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @jaxxonpodcast on Instagram]

Adlan Amagov was last seen in the UFC in 2013 at UFC 166. He squared off against TJ Waldburger and secured a dominant victory via first-round knockout.

Ilia Topuria backs Jon Jones as the GOAT and disses Khabib and Islam’s records

The ongoing debate about who is the greatest of all time in the UFC continues, with many considering Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov due to his undefeated 29-0 record. Ilia Topuria sheds light on this debate and names who he considers the greatest of all time.

Topuria made an appearance on The Full Send Podcast, during which he was asked to name his top three fighters. He confidently named Jon Jones as number 1, highlighting the number of title defenses Jones has compared to Khabib's record. 'El Matador' said:

"The first one has to be Jon Jones. You have to give the credit to that man. Because, to me, it's too fun when I see people comparing him with the Dagestani guys -- even with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], with Islam [Makhachev], or that. All due respect to all the champions, but, for example: Khabib, he has how many, 14, 15 fights in the UFC? Jon Jones has 15 title defenses."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

