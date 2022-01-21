Dana White reacts to Mark Hunt calling him and Fertitta brothers out to settle lawsuit 

Mark Hunt recently called out UFC president Dana White and his close associates, the Fertitta brothers, for a three vs. one matchup. White has now responded to Hunt's callout in an interview with Barstool Sports.

White ridiculed the idea, saying that the matchup sounded probable in reality. White also believes Hunt is not exactly in the right state of mind. Dana White said:

"That sounds like that's gonna happen. Cuckoo. He's a little cuckoo that guy."

Watch Dana White's interview with Barstool Sports below:

When Mark Hunt called out Dana White

Mark Hunt recently faced a huge setback in his ongoing lawsuit with the UFC. The United States District Court recently ordered Hunt to pay $388,235 in attorney fees and other costs to his former employers.

The former title contender called out Dana White and the Fertitta brothers for a three vs. one matchup, offering to settle the legal battle in an MMA bout. Hunt promised to drop the rest of his lawsuit should he lose and wanted the UFC to pay fighters if he wins. 'Super Samaon' wrote on Instagram:

"Mark the super Samoan vs Dana the parasite white Lorenzo Fertita and frank fertita. 5 rounds mma these losers @danawhite frank Fertita Lorenzo Fertita has sucked the life out of so many fighters him and his scum friends -u win I drop the law suit-I win u pay every fighter u have ripped off since @ufc started now who would pay to see that"

Mark Hunt and the UFC have been engaged in a legal battle since 2017, mostly centring around Hunt's bout against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. While Hunt dropped a unanimous decision, the result was later overturned to a no-contest by the Nevada Athletic Commission. That came after it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for clomiphene in both in- and out-of-competition tests.

Hunt filed a RICO lawsuit against Zuffa and the UFC. He alleged conspiracy to commit a crime related to racketeering, fraud, false pretenses, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, negligence, and unjust enrichment.

Mark Hunt competed five times in the UFC after his bout against Lesnar, going 1-4. He retired from the promotion in December 2018 and has not competed in MMA since.

