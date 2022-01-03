Mark Hunt offers to drop lawsuit against UFC if Dana White, Fertitta brothers beat him in 5 round MMA fight

Mark Hunt has suggested that he’s willing to drop his lawsuit against Dana White, the Fertitta brothers (Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta), and the UFC if White and the Fertitta brothers defeat him in a five round MMA fight.

‘The Super Samoan’ added, however, that if he wins, the UFC will have to pay every UFC fighter who has ever had a grievance with the company.

Mark Hunt stated on Instagram:

“Mark the super Samoan vs Dana the parasite white Lorenzo Fertita and frank fertita. 5 rounds mma these losers @danawhite frank Fertita Lorenzo Fertita has s**ked the life out of so many fighters him and his sc** friends -u win I drop the law suit-I win u pay every fighter u have ripped off since @ufc started. now who would pay to see that”

Mark Hunt’s offer to the promotion comes after it was recently revealed that he’s been asked to pay $388,235 in legal fees to the UFC. As reported by Combat Sports Law, the United States District Court in Nevada has ordered Hunt to pay the amount to cover the attorney fees and costs for his lawsuit against the UFC.

A clause in Mark Hunt’s UFC contract purportedly addresses a scenario wherein a fighter sues the organization. It suggests that if the plaintiff (in this case, Mark Hunt) fails to succeed in winning their lawsuit against the prevailing party (the UFC), the plaintiff would have to pay legal fees to the prevailing party.

Mark Hunt vs. Dana White, the Fertitta brothers, Brock Lesnar, and the UFC

‘The Super Samoan’ filed a lawsuit against Brock Lesnar, UFC president Dana White, and White’s business associates in the UFC a few years back. Following their UFC 200 fight in July 2016, Lesnar failed multiple drug tests.

Hunt alleged that the UFC knowingly let Lesnar use PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) ahead of their bout.

Mark Hunt accused the aforementioned parties of breach of contract, battery, breach of the implied covenant of good faith, fair dealing, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

The United States District Court for Nevada dismissed most of Hunt’s allegations in 2019, except for a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim. This claim was also rejected later after the UFC secured a summary judgment.

Nevertheless, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reopened this case on September 24th, 2021. The Ninth Circuit reversed the district court's dismissal of the fraud and battery claims made by Mark Hunt.

Consequently, the district court would have to rehear the claims with new instructions from a higher court. Mark Hunt parted ways with the UFC in 2018. Last year, Hunt also accused Lesnar of missing weight at UFC 200.

Furthermore, with Mark Hunt now being ordered to pay the UFC $388,235, it remains to be seen how the case will play out.

Edited by Josh Evanoff