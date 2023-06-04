Recent UFC signee Jose Henrique has been dealt a significant blow as he received a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for violating the organization's policy on performance-enhancing drug usage.

USADA recently made an official announcement that solidified the two-year suspension of the up-and-coming welterweight prospect due to his usage of banned substances.

The suspension stems from Henrique's positive test for two metabolites of the anabolic agent nandrolone during an out-of-competition drug test conducted on March 8. It is worth noting that Henrique's suspension is retroactive to the aforementioned date, meaning he will be eligible to resume his fighting career on March 8, 2025.

Jose Henrique inked a deal with the UFC in March. 'Canela' had initially faced disappointment when he failed to secure a win on 'Dana White's Contender Series' in 2022.

However, the Brazilian native showcased his resilience by bouncing back with an impressive knockout win at Shooto Brazil in February 2023. It was this victory that granted him the opportunity to step into the revered octagon.

Dana White details the UFC's annual cost of USADA testing

UFC president Dana White has consistently underscored the significance of USADA, while recognizing the financial implications of the partnership. During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, White spoke about the pivotal role played by the anti-doping agency in conducting drug tests within the organization.

Dana White also acknowledged that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has intensified its drug testing efforts due to a surge in positive test results following the previous Power Slap event. He clarified that the commission currently handles the administration of drug tests for his newest venture:

"[Power Slap is] sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Everybody gets drug tests. And actually, because guys popped for drugs on the last Power Slap event, they pre-tested all these guys."

Furthermore, he divulged the substantial annual fee he pays to USADA for conducting tests on fighters:

"No! no, no [it's not USADA testing for Power Slap]. I don't have USADA money yet, buddy. Slap's doing well, but we don't have USADA money yet. I pay $7 million a year for USADA for UFC."

Check out Dana White's comments below (from 2:57 onwards):

