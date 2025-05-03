UFC Des Moines: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez will square off in a gritty contest at UFC Des Moines. Both fighters, at 38, are durable and known for their toughness. But it’s their recent form that makes this fight a must-watch.
Ponzinibbio snapped a rough patch earlier this year with a TKO win over Carlston Harris and proved that he’s still got the power and pressure that once carried him to a seven-fight win streak. The Argentine may not be the force he was before injuries derailed his rise, but he’s dangerous when he finds rhythm. A second straight win would mark a turning point in a career stuck in stop-start mode.
On the other side, Rodriguez enters with some relief after halting a three-fight slide with a close win over Alex Morono. He has faced top-tier names like Neil Magny and Ian Garry.
The prelims of UFC Des Moines go down at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM PT/ 10 PM ET. Fans can catch the coverage of the event on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:
Round 1