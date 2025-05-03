UFC Des Moines: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez will square off in a gritty contest at UFC Des Moines. Both fighters, at 38, are durable and known for their toughness. But it’s their recent form that makes this fight a must-watch.

Ad

Ponzinibbio snapped a rough patch earlier this year with a TKO win over Carlston Harris and proved that he’s still got the power and pressure that once carried him to a seven-fight win streak. The Argentine may not be the force he was before injuries derailed his rise, but he’s dangerous when he finds rhythm. A second straight win would mark a turning point in a career stuck in stop-start mode.

Ad

Trending

On the other side, Rodriguez enters with some relief after halting a three-fight slide with a close win over Alex Morono. He has faced top-tier names like Neil Magny and Ian Garry.

The prelims of UFC Des Moines go down at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM PT/ 10 PM ET. Fans can catch the coverage of the event on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Ad

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.