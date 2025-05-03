  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Des Moines: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Des Moines: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified May 03, 2025 00:58 GMT
Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez will square off at UFC Des Moines. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez will square off at UFC Des Moines. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez will square off in a gritty contest at UFC Des Moines. Both fighters, at 38, are durable and known for their toughness. But it’s their recent form that makes this fight a must-watch.

Ad

Ponzinibbio snapped a rough patch earlier this year with a TKO win over Carlston Harris and proved that he’s still got the power and pressure that once carried him to a seven-fight win streak. The Argentine may not be the force he was before injuries derailed his rise, but he’s dangerous when he finds rhythm. A second straight win would mark a turning point in a career stuck in stop-start mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other side, Rodriguez enters with some relief after halting a three-fight slide with a close win over Alex Morono. He has faced top-tier names like Neil Magny and Ian Garry.

The prelims of UFC Des Moines go down at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM PT/ 10 PM ET. Fans can catch the coverage of the event on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight:

Ad

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications