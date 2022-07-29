UFC employee reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov confessed to him after Conor McGregor bus attack

Conor McGregor attacking the bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, Michael Chiesa, and others is possibly the most infamous moment in UFC history. The incident took place backstage leading up to UFC 223, after McGregor stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and tried to intimidate 'The Eagle'. It eventually led to the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view in history, UFC 229, headlined by a lightweight title bout between the Dagestani and the Irishman.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. https://t.co/vm1thw0rOV

Fans have often glanced into Khabib Nurmagomedov's life through the YouTube channel Anatomy of a Fighter by filmmaker Will Harris. The channel famously posted the series The Dagestan Chronicles, which showed the world Nurmagomedov's life in the mountains of Dagestan, Russia. In a recent upload, the filmmaker showed 'The Eagle' backstage at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

As the team enters the T-Mobile Arena for the ceremony, they meet Reed Harris, UFC's senior vice president of athlete development. Recalling being on the bus during the infamous attack, Harris revealed what the former champion told him in its immediate aftermath:

"So he [Nurmagomedov] comes up to me afterwards and he says, he's trying to be nice, I'm kind of shaken up. He says, 'Reed, in Dagestan I've been in many bus attacks, it's ok you'll get used to it.' "

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the most heated rivalry in UFC history

The story of UFC's most intense rivalries cannot be written without mentioning Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their historic fight at UFC 229. While the rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is also one of the most heated ones we've seen in history, it's arguable that McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov was more intense.

After the bus attack, 'The Eagle' went on to win the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 223, and 'The Notorious' was picked for his first defense. In the lead-up to the fight, the Irishman pulled no punches in his trash talk. He attacked Nurmagomedov's religion, country, family, and team. The Dagestani remained unprovoked in an almost unnatural state of calm.

However, come fight night, all hell broke loose. After dominating Conor McGregor for four rounds, Khabib Nurmagomedov forced the Irishman to tap. Despite a convincing victory, he wasn't satisfied. 'The Eagle' jumped the fence and attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis in a moment that is forever etched in UFC history.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Two years ago today: Khabib beats Conor at UFC 229 and then all hell breaks loose Two years ago today: Khabib beats Conor at UFC 229 and then all hell breaks loose https://t.co/BWYgvzUtLY

Although he apologized to Las Vegas and the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Nurmagomedov refused to fight in the state after the incident. He defended his belt twice more before retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0.

