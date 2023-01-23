UFC fans have had mixed reactions to light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill opening up as the betting favorite in a potential bout with Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka vacated the title late last year after suffering a serious shoulder injury, which required surgery. In his absence, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw at UFC 282, leaving the title vacant.

This past weekend's UFC 283 card saw Jamahal Hill defeat Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision to be crowned champion. The American put on the performance of his career and won every round on the scorecards. The Brazilian veteran also called time on his decorated career following the loss.

Following Hill's win, opening odds were released for a potential showdown between 'Sweet Dreams' and 'Denisa', with the reigning champion being given the edge:

"Jamahal Hill -125 (4/5) Jiri Prochazka +105 (21/20)"

MMA fans have been reacting to the odds for a potential matchup between Hill and Prochazka. One fan suggested that the bookmakers are severely suffering from recency bias:

"Receny bias tly makes y'all forget"

Another fan joked that Hill's favorable odds are only if the pair fought whilst Prochazk's shoulder is still injured:

"Are the odds for right now while Jiri's shoudlers hurt?"

ZoreanKombie @ZoreanKombie @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Are the odds for right now while Jiri’s shoulders hurt? @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Are the odds for right now while Jiri’s shoulders hurt?

One fan defended the odds and suggested Hill's power could cause problems due to Jiri Prochazka's lack of head movement:

"I think Jiri's lack of head movement would be the problem against Hill's straight punches."

Miguel @jawbreakermma @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag I think Jiri's lack of head movement would be the problem against Hill's straight punches @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag I think Jiri's lack of head movement would be the problem against Hill's straight punches

Check out more reactions below:

vin @vsmldrs @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag jiri as an underdog is almost as bad as jones underdog against gane @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag jiri as an underdog is almost as bad as jones underdog against gane

Jordan @jlneun @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Jiri should be the underdog this is correct @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Jiri should be the underdog this is correct

Ye @Yeezy188 @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Hill is easy money see the odds change very quickly @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Hill is easy money see the odds change very quickly

Dakota @TheCaptainKota @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag It might honestly be the saddest thing that we never got a jiri vs glover rematch @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag It might honestly be the saddest thing that we never got a jiri vs glover rematch

Igor @Igor06141542 @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Hill will keep improving while Jiri is injured and I cannot overlook fact how their fight with Glover played out. My money is on Hill @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Hill will keep improving while Jiri is injured and I cannot overlook fact how their fight with Glover played out. My money is on Hill

Jon Anik justifies his remarks on Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill put on the performance of his career at UFC 283 as he dominated Glover Teixeira to capture the light heavyweight title.

During the celebrations, Jon Anik was on commentary and labeled the newly crowned champion as a "class act" and a fighter who leads by example. Anik's comments during the event have drawn criticism from some fans after Hill defended Dana White following an incident that saw him slap his wife on New Year's Eve.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Funny how I say keep your hands to yourself and y’all twist it to i condone beating women!! It’s crazy that women want to just be able to assault men as they plz and we expected to take it and never be human!! Y’all go head bruh!! Funny how I say keep your hands to yourself and y’all twist it to i condone beating women!! It’s crazy that women want to just be able to assault men as they plz and we expected to take it and never be human!! Y’all go head bruh!!

One aggreieved fan wrote on Twitter:

"Here's the 'classy"'(As @Jon_Anik called him) new @UFC champion Jamahal HIll professing that you in fact should be allowed to hit a woman if she hits you to get you of/away from her in a confrontation you started. #UFC283"

Fight Island @RealFightIsland Here's the "classy" (as @Jon_Anik called him) new @UFC champion Jamahal Hill professing that you in fact should be allowed to hit a woman if she hits you to get you off of/away from her in a confrontation you started. #UFC283 Here's the "classy" (as @Jon_Anik called him) new @UFC champion Jamahal Hill professing that you in fact should be allowed to hit a woman if she hits you to get you off of/away from her in a confrontation you started. #UFC283 https://t.co/ooBSUYeKhx

The UFC commentator responded, stating his comments were based purely from the example he's seen Hill set whilst competing in the UFC:

"I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers."

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik @RealFightIsland 🏼 @ufc I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers. @RealFightIsland @ufc I am judging this man on 3+ years of the way he has treated our entire staff and his fellow fighters. As a competitor, this guy leads the league in sportsmanship. Ask his peers. 🙏🏼

