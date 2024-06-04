UFC fans give Dustin Poirier a rock star reception at Lafayette airport post gutsy Newark battle against Islam Makhachev [VIDEO]

Dustin Poirier did not bring back the title to his hometown but was received as a champion upon his return all the same.

Poirier fell short by way of submission to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in their main event lightweight title fight on pay-per-view. The proud son of Lafayette returned three days following this contest, which may be his swan song from the sport, and he was greeted by throngs of partisan supporters whilst getting off of his flight.

In footage posted to his personal X account @DustinPoirier from when he just disembarked at his local airport, 'The Diamond' said:

"Good to be back home. I haven't slept in seven consecutive days in my bed here since January. I've been on the road. I've been traveling, I've been fighting, I've been training."

"It's good to be back and I appreciate everybody from Lafayette, Louisiana, coming out here to greet me at the airport and my family. I mean, the support is crazy and it means a lot to me. So thank you, Louisiana."

The video posted to social media is a highlight video that intersperses clips of Lafayette fans articulating how they feel about Poirier as well as memorable moments throughout his highly regarded tenure in the octagon.

Check out the huge support Dustin Poirier got while returning home post-UFC 302 below

Dustin Poirier and his connections to Lafayette, Louisiana

The 35-year-old Dustin Poirier has always represented his hometown with great pride and was even given a key to the city by Lafayette's mayor. This transpired following his interim lightweight UFC title victory years back over Max Holloway in their second clash inside the cage.

Poirier and his work with the Good Fight Foundation have been tremendously appreciated as efforts to enact positive change in a community he is passionate about. Food bank donations, school supply drives, and aiding children's hospitals are but a few of the altruistic efforts 'The Diamond' has immersed himself in to aid his hometown.

The Louisiana native has deep roots in his life as well as specifically his mixed martial arts journey in Lafayette with his days wrestling at Northside High School providing him a galvanized foundation that set him off on his storied fighting career.

Poirier also credits early experiences seeing people work hard in a myriad of oil field jobs as well as a variety of labor jobs. These were foundational memories as a youth that informed his seemingly unwavering, consistent, and hard-nosed work ethic that many in the MMA community regard him for today.