UFC fans noticed that the face-off between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai exposed a major error in their UFC profiles

Following the official UFC Vegas 28 face-offs, questions have been raised regarding the validity of the UFC's stats regarding Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The sixth-ranked UFC heavyweight is set to take on Augusto Sakai in the main event of this weekend's Fight Night card.

However, when the two men faced off, there appeared to be a notable discrepancy in height, with Sakai clearly being the taller fighter. This is somewhat surprising considering the UFC have Rozenstruik listed at 6'4 whilst they have Sakai at only 6'3.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik speaks out about UFC height innacuracy

This is not the first time the UFC has embellished Rozenstruik's height. The recurring mistake has ultimately led to Rozenstruik clarifying the situation on social media. 'Bigi Boy' said that he is 6'2 despite the UFC's insistence on listing him two inches taller. He posted the following:

"Since the start of my @ufc career, there is a little misunderstanding about my height. The UFC has listed my height as 6.4". In reality I'm 188cm tall. That's likely 6.2". #BigiBoy #UFCVegas28."

Sakai looking to finish Rozenstruik

The heavyweight clash could well put the winner in a position for a fight against one of the division's top contenders. Both men will undoubtedly look to put on a spectacular performance and truly put the rest of the division on watch.

Sakai has openly spoken out about his intention to finish Rozenstruik early, saying:

"I want to end this as soon as possible, by knockout or submission. I'm ready to put on a great show."

Sakai needs to pull off a spectacular performance, especially after coming off a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in his last UFC octagon appearance. The fight was Sakai's first main event in the promotion, and despite having early success, he ultimately could not get the better of Overeem's veteran savvy.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is also coming off a disappointing loss, losing all five rounds to elite French striker Ciryl Gane. Rozenstruik appeared to have very few options and was hesitant to advance on his opponent. 'Bigi Boy' was at a loss when Gane refused to close ground and enter countering range.

Sakai now has main event experience under his belt and will undoubtedly be more prepared this time out. Alternatively, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has stated that he has changed his training regime and will have various new tools for this fight.

