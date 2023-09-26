UFC fans ready to 'bet the house' on Tony Ferguson against Paddy Pimblett after 'El Cucuy' opens as a huge underdog

UFC fans have reacted after Tony Ferguson opened as a massive underdog for his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett.

'El Cucuy' has been on a run to forget lately. He hasn't won a single fight since 2019 and has suffered six defeats in the process. Ferguson was most recently in action against Bobby Green at UFC 291 this past July and ended up losing the fight via submission.

While many thought that it was Tony Ferguson's last appearance in the UFC, the promotion offered him another fight. The former interim lightweight champion will take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December.

Ahead of the fight, the betting odds have been revealed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tony Ferguson is a massive underdog going into the fight. While Ferguson is a +280 underdog, Paddy Pimblett is a -340 favorite.

Reacting to the betting line, UFC fans seem to be siding with Ferguson to get a massive upset. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I'd take Tony all day at these odds."

"What if this is the return of the bogeyman"

"I don't even care, I will bet on tony, he has that dog that paddy lacks."

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the matchup between Ferguson and Pimblett.

Since the fight was announced, there have been mixed responses to the UFC matching Ferguson, who hasn't won a fight in nearly four years, against the promotion's rising star Pimblett.

Interestingly, Henry Cejudo seems to be puzzled as well. While reacting to the fight on YouTube, he said:

"If Paddy 'The Baddy' loses to Tony Ferguson, does he lose a lot of that hype train? Stylistically, this fight, it’s a freestyle fight. Because the way I see it, both of these guys are freestyle fighters. I think the UFC could probably shoot themselves in the foot on this one. I really do. I think Tony Ferguson is a way tougher matchup than what people actually think. So I’m not sure what the UFC is planning on kind of pulling here because if Paddy 'The Baddy' does end up losing, they lose one of their great white hopes.”

Catch his comments in the video below:

