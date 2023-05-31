UFC fans share epic suggestions to determine which fighter had the biggest ‘I’m him’ moment in history

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world for a reason. Its ability to consistently sign the biggest names in the sport, as well as organize matchups between the best fighters in the world, has set them apart from their competition.

MMA fans on Twitter have now begun debating which performance inside the hallowed octagon is the biggest "I'm him" moment in promotional history. With the richness of talent that has graced the UFC, fans had a tough task trying to prove their case.

The question was posed by newly created MMA content account @ufeworld, which wrote:

"What’s the biggest ‘I’m him’ moment in UFC history?"

@Lunch777Beatz declared that Conor McGregor's TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez was the pinnacle of performance inside the octagon:

@Duhhky shared the famous clip of Max Holloway throwing and dodging punches while talking to the commentary team against Calvin Kattar:

@hadtodoit believes that Jon Jones' bone-chilling submission victory over Lyoto Machida is a certified contender for the biggest "I'm him" moment in promotional history:

@thecoryfulton put forward Robbie Lawler's win over Rory MacDonald, which is arguably the most brutal and legendary fight in UFC history:

@peanutpodcast believes that MMA legend Anderson Silva's iconic performance against Forrest Griffin is worth mentioning:

@shaqkeem1 had Israel Adesanya's recent victory over Alex Pereira at the front of his mind, as he retweeted a video of the middleweight champion's finish against 'Poatan':

@TrentEnglish1 was sure not to forgot the moment that changed Jorge Masvidal's career trajectory forever, his iconic flying-knee KO over Ben Askren:

@shootermcgregor believes that Conor McGregor's featherweight title victory over Jose Aldo is the biggest "I'm him" moment in history:

Conor McGregor shares his frustration with inconsistent UFC run

Conor McGregor took the world of MMA by storm in 2013 when he made his debut in the UFC against Marcus Brimage, whom he finished via TKO in round one of their clash.

The Irishman went on an unbeaten streak that culminated in a featherweight title victory over Jose Aldo, as he racked up seven fights in the promotion in three years.

However, since 2016, Conor McGregor has only fought seven times inside the octagon. 'The Notorious' recently shared his frustration with the lack of consistency he has had in his career over the past five years.

McGregor was interviewed by Megan Olivi ahead of his return against Michael Chandler, and said this:

"What do I hope for in this world? Megan, I hope for a hundred more fights, I hope for consistency, I hope for a run. I have had this on, off, on, off for the last while. And you know, I just want to get this nice consistency going, and I'm hoping that now when I come back"

