2023 sees yet another fighter getting axed by the UFC. This time, it was featherweight contender Vince Morales who got cut from the premier MMA promotion's roster.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old American announced the news of his exit on Twitter, penning a heartfelt note thanking the organization and reiterating his hunger for MMA greatness:

"Looks like I'm fighting elsewhere for the time being. Shoutout @ufc for the opportunities thus far. My goals haven't and won't change though. I still feel super young in the sport and got alot I want to get done. Roads to success are rarely smooth."

'Vendetta' holds a pro-MMA record of 11 wins against seven losses. He has fought under the organization eight times, totaling a record of five wins and three losses.

In his most recent fight against Miles Jones at the Apex facility last November, 'Vendetta' succumbed to a unanimous decision loss. He is currently on a two-fight skid.

Morales is a Dana White's Contender Series alum and also fought for promotions like Bellator and King of the Cage before signing with the UFC.

Some other fighters who were cut from the UFC roster in 2023

Women's featherweight Leah Letson and men's welterweight contenders Francisco Trinaldo and Mike Jackson are some of the other fighters who are no longer contracted to the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Earlier this week, Letson took to social media to inform her fanbase about her decision to walk away from MMA.

'Nidas' clarified that she doesn't love the sport the way she used to anymore and pegged severe health issues she suffered from overtraining as her reason for hanging up the gloves:

"After years of over-training, under-eating and enduring emotional abuse, I developed such severe health issues that I almost died... I simply don't love fighting the way I used to."

As per a report by the Twitter account @UFCRosterWatch, Mike Jackson was let go by the promotion earlier this Monday.

In a statement given to MMA Fighting, the 37-year-old assured the MMA community that his release had nothing to do with his recent physical altercation with Jake Shields at the Performance Institute.

The news of Francisco Trinaldo's release was first reported on January 5 by the same Twitter handle.

The Brazilian is a long-time veteran of the sport and has fought in the octagon on 26 occasions since 2012. 'Massaranduba' holds a promotional record of 18-8.

