Bryce Mitchell is set to face Ilia Topuria in a highly anticipated bout at UFC 282. The No.9-ranked featherweight recently revealed that he would like to face famous Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

Speaking to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Mitchell was asked who he'd like to fight. The undefeated featherweight responded by stating:

"Matthew McConaughey. Don't hate the guy, I'd just like to give him a sense of reality. Guys like him, they want to get on there and then they want to say, 'Oh there's a school shooting, we need to all turn in our guns.' He was favoring some law for the age of gun ownership, rifle ownership."

Mitchell elaborated by adding:

"He's basically trying to tell us-- I'm sure he's been in a ton of movies with guns, wants to tell us that we can't have ours to protect our homes... I think a guy like Matthew McConaughey, he's a little bit delusional. I don't think he'd last in an organization like the UFC. I don't think he's capable of it."

It's highly unlikely that Mitchell will garner a response from McConaughey. For now, he will have to settle for the undefeated Ilia Topuria. A victory against the German-born Georgian could propel Mitchell into the featherweight title conversation.

Watch Bryce Mitchell's comments on Matthew McConaughey below:

Bryce Mitchell wants to debate Joe Rogan about planet Earth

Bryce Mitchell recently revealed that he believes the Earth is flat. Following UFC commentator Joe Rogan's disagreeing comments, the No.9-ranked featherweight has doubled down on his calls for a debate with the podcast host.

Speaking to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Mitchell stated:

"The thing is, if I call somebody stupid, make fun of them for their beliefs, I'm gonna explain to them exactly why. I can do that in a debate, but he wants to call people stupid, but then not debate them. That's my problem. If he wants to call me stupid, at least debate me. Explain to me why I'm stupid and how I'm wrong and I'll explain to you as to why I believe you're wrong."

Mitchell shared that he would like for the debate to take place on Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which is one of the most popular podcasts in the country. While Rogan has yet to respond, a victory at UFC 282 will likely present Mitchell with the opportunity to call for a debate with Rogan directly to his face.

Watch Bryce Mitchell double down on his call for a debate with Joe Rogan below (starting at the 20:08 mark):

