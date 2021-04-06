UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski claims a trilogy fight against Max Holloway looks inevitable

Alexander Volkanovski believes that a trilogy fight with Max Holloway will certainly materialize down the line. Holloway's performance against Calvin Kattar warrants another shot at the featherweight title, according to the champion.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, Alexander Volkanovski lauded Max Holloway for implementing a stellar game plan on Fight Island 7. With the Hawaiian being on the No.1 spot, a trilogy fight may happen in the future. In case the UFC brass decides to greenlight the trilogy, 'The Great' is ready to take on the former champion once again.

"I love Max myself, I've got nothing against the dude. He looked great in his last performance. Whether people like it or not... I ain't gonna let you do your thing. Max is not only a great fighter, he has got a great team behind him. The way they put him [Calvin Kattar] on the backfoot and just didn't let him have a chance... but I understand the game. Styles make fights, he did look great", said Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is fully focused on Ortega, but knows Holloway is looming.



Alexander Volkanovski's first encounter with Max Holloway took place at UFC 245. The Australian defeated Holloway (via UD) but agreed to a prompt rematch, citing Holloway's illustrious reign as champion. At UFC 251, the two gladiators clashed once again and Volkanovski secured a controversial decision victory.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to finish Max Holloway to settle the dispute with the former champion

In an interview with Submission Radio recently, Alexander Volkanovski stated his intentions for a trilogy fight with Max Holloway. The previous two bouts with the Hawaiian were a constant back-and-forth. But for the rubber match, Volkanovski wants to put an exclamation on his rivalry with Holloway.

"A finish over anybody is going to be good... [Max Holloway ] doesn't get finished. He has obviously been good. But can he be finished? Of course, he can. That would be a goal of mine if we would ever do it... but at the same time when you got two guys playing chess, you gotta do what you gotta do. At the same time, everyone is looking for that finish", said Alexander Volkanovski.

