UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski posts video of him destroying an opponent as a middleweight

Alexander Volkanovski has had a storied career in mixed martial arts, to say the least.

The current UFC Featherweight champion is ranked number 6 in the UFC pound for pound rankings off the back of two impressive wins against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

However, Alexander Volkanovski did not ply his trade at the 145 pounds division right from the beginning of his Mixed Martial Arts career.

While fighting in the Australian Fighting Championship, Alexander Volkonovski was a welterweight and even won the welterweight championship with the promotion before joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, in a recent tweet, Alexander Volkanovski has shared an old video of him fighting at middleweight as well. The video features Volkonovski fighting in a small dilapidated arena in a boxing ring with a handful of spectators.

Back in my middleweight days!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/OE8U3KwtGL — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 23, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski looks much heavier in the video and can be seen knocking out his opponent with a vicious right hand before the referee steps in to stop the fight.

It is common knowledge that Alexander Volkanovski was once as heavy as 210 pounds while playing semi-professional rugby, before moving on to mixed martial arts.

While his professional career has seen him fight in the welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight division, this is the first time he has shared a video of his amateur fighting days at 185 pounds.

Alexander Volkanovski set to take on Brian Ortega for the UFC Featherweight Title

Advertisement

Earlier in the month, Brian Ortega made a successful return to the Octagon after a 2-year gap and dominantly defeated Chan Sung Jung to earn a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

I’d like to introduce you to my brother, his name is T-city 2.0! @BrianTcity pic.twitter.com/1zYxtLMpsF — Rener Gracie (@RenerGracie) October 18, 2020

While Alexander Volkanovski’s second win against Max Holloway was a close affair, with a substantial segment of the MMA community of the opinion that Holloway won, it seems highly unlikely that the featherweight champion will fight the Hawaiian for the third time.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has also expressed interest in coming out of retirement to face Alexander Volkanovski. However, that seems highly unlikely considering that Cejudo announced his retirement following his win against Dominick Cruz.

The smart money is on Brian Ortega squaring off against the current champion for the featherweight glory.

Interestingly, Ortega lost to Holloway before his 2-year absence and Volkanovski would then defeat Holloway to win the title.

While the date is not fixed yet, the Ortega-Volkanovski fight is being rumored to take place in March-April next year.