UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes a dig at 'little clown' Henry Cejudo

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski took to Twitter to respond to Henry Cejudo's recent callout directed at him.

On February 20th, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo appeared in an interview with 'The Schmo' Dave Schmulenson. In the interview, Cejudo said that he was planning to talk to Dana White about a fight. He said:

"I gotta talk to Uncle Dana. You know, SHOW ME THE MONEY! And Triple-C will make them all bend the knee."

While talking about fighting in the UFC again, Henry Cejudo also mentioned who he wants to face inside the Octagon.

"Alexander Volkanovski! You overgrown baboon... I am coming for you. I am coming for you," said Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo stated that Alexander Volkanovski would beat Brian Ortega in his upcoming title defense at UFC 260. Cejudo believes that Volkanovski's striking is pretty good. He also explained how short people can often be difficult to fight.

"People never talk about how hard it is to fight somebody shorter. Smaller limbs. Harder target to hit because, you know, we are fun size. Anyhow, I got Alexander 'The Average', 'The Decision-Maker'. I still feel like that’s Holloway’s belt. I see better decisions at 90-day fiance. Anyhow, they can all bend the knee," said Cejudo.

Cringe Friday Maaaahhhaaa! 🐐 don’t think I’ve forgotten about you, you over grown baboon. @alexvolkanovski C4 coming soon. 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 @theschmo312 pic.twitter.com/EofK9FfBtT — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 19, 2021

Henry Cejudo also took a dig at Alexander Volkanovski about his last fight against Max Holloway. The Australian has fought former featherweight champion Max Holloway twice. In the first fight, Volkanovski beat Max Holloway via unanimous decision to win the UFC featherweight title.

However, the new champion claimed he was unsatisfied with a decision victory, and said that he would beat Holloway in a more decisive way to become the greatest featherweight of all time.

The two clashed inside the Octagon for the second time at UFC 251 in July of 2020. This time around, Alexander Volkanovski won via split-decision. However, the decision was widely criticised as many thought that Max Holloway deserved the win.

Alexander Volkanovski replied to Cejudo's callout and wrote on Twitter:

"This clown still chirping!"

This little clown still chirping!! https://t.co/tuI2SOJhGU — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 22, 2021

This is not the first time that Henry Cejudo has called Alexander Volkanovski out

Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski have gone back and forth on Twitter before. In fact, the Alexander Volkanovski pillow that Henry Cejudo used in his recent interview with Dave Schumelson is older than you would expect. In September of 2020, Henry Cejudo posted on Twitter:

Alexander “The average” @alexvolkanovski I had to get a LIFE size pillow made of you since that’s the only way you won’t run away from me. - C4 #younext @thatpillowguy pic.twitter.com/f4NP2EEnrn — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 27, 2020

Who do you think will win if this dream fight takes place later on this year?