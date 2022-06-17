Most complete fighter since 'Mighty Mouse' - UFC featherweight compares Alexander Volkanovski with Demetrious Johnson 

Andre Fili hailed Alexander Volkanovski as the most complete fighter since Demetrious Johnson. 'Touchy' was asked if the upcoming trilogy title fight between Volkanovski and Max Holloway would determine the greatest featherweight of all time.

Fili personally regards former champion Jose Aldo as the greatest featherweight of all time. The California native also believes that Holloway will have a legitimate claim to that status by the end of his career.

Additionally, 'Touchy' lauded Volkanovski as of the greatest fighters we may ever have come across and the most complete one since 'Mighty Mouse'. The 32-year-old featherweight veteran recently told The Schmo:

"I think personally that Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time. I think that by the time it's all said and done, Max will have a real argument for that claim as well. I'm a huge fan of Max Holloway. And Volkanovski I think right now is one of the best fighters maybe we've ever seen. As far as complete fighters, since Mighty Mouse."

Watch Fili's interview with The Schmo below:

The UFC is reportedly targeting a fight between Andre Fili and Lando Vannata for a UFC Fight Night on September 17. 'Touchy' hasn't scored a win in his last three outings, which includes a no-contest resulting from an eye-poke. Meanwhile, fellow featherweight staple Vannata has gone back-and-forth in his last six outings.

Alexander Volkanovski believes he will earn GOAT status after beating Max Holloway at UFC 276

Alexander Volkanovski faced Max Holloway for the first time at UFC 245 in 2019, dethroning 'Blessed' via a tightly contested split decision. The two met in a title rematch the following year, where 'The Great' earned a controversial split decision in an even closer affair.

Volkanovski and Holloway are now slated to meet in a highly anticipated title trilogy at UFC 276, during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The featherweight champion believes he cannot be denied GOAT status if he defeats 'Blessed' for the third time.Volkanovski recently told Ariel Helwani in an appearance on The MMA Hour :

"I beat him three times in his prime ... how do I not take that GOAT status? This is what’s good about this fight. You and everyone are going to say that I’m the GOAT, I’m the pound-for-pound No. 1 – look at what position this one will put me in, because look at what position he’s in and he’s gone on a tear as well with wins himself, so this certainly makes this fight better and only puts me in a better position if I get another win over him right now."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far